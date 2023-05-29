Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Party Is Over

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Exxon reported record earnings in Q1 2023, likely marking the peak profitability in the '2020-2022 oil party.'
  • In 2023, the price environment is slowly but surely becoming less supportive for the oil major, starting to prompt lower earnings estimates.
  • The WTI benchmark is down ∼40% from 2022 peak, and early signs of a recession keep the benchmark range-bound between $65-$75 dollars.
  • Needless to say, speculation of falling oil prices is anchored on recession expectations that are driven by several factors.
  • I estimate Exxon Mobil's EPS for 2023, 2024 and 2025 at $9.9, $8.4 and $6.15, and calculate a fair implied target price of $77.5/ share.

On the backdrop of high energy prices, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has enjoyed an exceptionally strong FY 2022, accumulating close to $71.6 billion in operating earnings, up almost 270% versus FY 2021. In 2023, however, the price environment is slowly but

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

