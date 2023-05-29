Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 9:44 AM ETMedicure Inc. (MCUJF), MPH:CA
Medicure Inc. (OTCPK:MCUJF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Albert Friesen - CEO

Haaris Uddin - CFO

Neil Owens - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to Medicure's Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter-Ended March 31, 2023. My name is Holly, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to future results, events and expectations, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the company's most recent Annual Information Form and Form 20-F.

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded, and today's date is May 29, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Dr. Albert Friesen, Chief Executive Officer of Medicure Inc. Please go ahead, Dr. Friesen.

Albert Friesen

Thank you, Holly, and good morning to everyone on the call. We appreciate your interest and participation in today's call. Joining me today on this Q1 2023 financial statement call is Dr. Neil Owens, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Haaris Uddin, Medicure's Chief Financial Officer.

We're pleased to report that revenue of $5.6 million for Q1 2023 remained steady from the previous quarters with net income of $290,000, EBITDA of $867,000 [indiscernible] and $0.03 per share of earnings, all showing consistent good financial returns. AGGRASTAT sales, ZYPITAMAG sales and Marley Drug income all provide net in earnings and net earnings are on top of

