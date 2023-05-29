Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celestica: Undervalued With Solid Revenue Growth

May 29, 2023 11:10 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS), CLS:CA
The Moose Investor
Summary

  • Celestica Inc. is growing revenue strongly YoY and 2023 is expected to be a solid year in terms of top-line growth.
  • The balance sheet of the company highlights stability and no reliance on issuing debt to grow revenues.
  • The valuation is incredibly low and I find there to be much more upside potential from these prices compared to risk.

cloud server , security, cloud server,Cloud Computing, Data Analyzing, Data Center, Internet of Things,cloud file,Cloud Storage,Software as a Service,Database,Downloading,Computer,Security,

Urupong

Introduction

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) is an international company specializing in delivering cutting-edge supply chain solutions and manufacturing services across a diverse range of industries. With its headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Celestica boasts an extensive global presence, operating

The strategy the company is implementing

Company Strategy (Investor Presentation)

The segments and the income for both of them

Company Segments (Earnings Report)

The estimated growht and revenues for a served market

Market Growth (Investor Presentation)

The market exposure and capacity allocations

Market Exposure (Investor Presentation)

The assets the comapny has in the last report

Assets (Q1 Report)

Company liabilities in the last report

Liabilities (Q1 Report)

The shares outstanding for the comapny

Company Shares (Macrotrends)

Estimates about the eps and future cash flows for the buisness

Company Estimates (Author's Calculations based on data from the Company)

A look at CLS and some other companies in the sector

Peer Comparison (Author's Calculations based on data from the Company)

CLS compared to S&P 500 over 12 months

CLS vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

The Moose Investor
The Moose Investor focuses on covering companies primarily within the tech sector but also ventures into other industries occasionally. Analysis of companies and a convincing decision is what will be found here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

