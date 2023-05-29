Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Prefer Agree Realty (Kobe) Over Realty Income (Jordan)

May 29, 2023 11:12 AM ETADC, O9 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
89 Followers

Summary

  • I use my Jordan vs. Kobe analogies to explain why I think Agree Realty is a better pick than Realty Income for the long term.
  • Monthly paying dividend stocks are great additions to any dividend portfolio.
  • I explain the similarities and differences between the two and how their debt will be affected by the current macro environment.

hoop and sky

Coldie/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Almost everyone who knows anything about basketball considers Michael Jordan to be the greatest basketball player ever. But that same argument can be made for Kobe Bryant. Michael Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls. Kobe Bryant

Realty Income Dividend Growth

Simplysafedividends.com

O Total Return

Seeking Alpha

ADC DIvidend Growth

Simplysafedividends.com

ADC Total Return

Seeking Alpha

slide

Realtyincome.com Q1 2023 investor presentation

slide

Agreerealty.com Q1 2023 investor presentation

slide

Agreerealty.com Q1 2023 press release

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
89 Followers
Active duty military. Navy Chief Petty Officer. Enlisted  for over 20 years. Small town guy that just enjoys investing in dividend stocks. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and to live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and to give them a new perspective on investing and achieve financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

