FDVV: A Perfect ETF For Both Bull And Bear Markets

May 29, 2023 11:26 AM ETFidelity® High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
Komal Sarwar
Summary

  • Fidelity High Dividend ETF is a solid investment for volatile market conditions due to its well-diversified portfolio and ability to perform well in both bull and bear markets.
  • FDVV offers an above-average dividend yield of around 3.8% and has a strong track record of dividend increases, making it an attractive long-term investment.
  • The ETF's exposure to large-cap growth and value stocks, as well as its high dividend grade and low-risk rating, contribute to its potential for sustainable returns.

Blue money business graph finance chart diagram on economy 3d coin background with growth financial data concept or investment market profit bar and success market stock technology currency report.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

It seems difficult to predict where the market will move in the second half or over the course of the next year, given the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's pivot and the impending recession. In such a scenario, focusing on

FDVV Price Change Since 2021

FDVV Price Change Since 2021 (Seeking Alpha)

FDVV Portfolio Breakdown

FDVV Portfolio Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

FY 2023 Earnings Projection

FY 2023 Earnings Projection (FactSet)

FDVV Dividend History

FDVV Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Quant ratings

Quant ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

