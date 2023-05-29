Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
4 Expected Dividend Increases In June 2023

May 29, 2023 11:49 AM ETCAT, KR, TGT, UNH
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.04K Followers

Summary

  • This article discusses four companies expected to announce dividend increases in June 2023: Kroger, Target, Caterpillar, and UnitedHealth Group.
  • Dividend growth is a crucial factor in stock purchase decisions, as it contributes to passive income and financial freedom.
  • Factors such as inflation, slowing consumer spending, and industry headwinds may impact the size of the dividend increases for these companies.

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planing and strategy concept.

ipopba

Buckle up, this is going to be a wild month. No, we aren't talking about the Debt Ceiling negotiations. We aren't talking about inflation, interest rates or a recession either. Instead, we are talking about dividend increases! We have found 4 companies that are expected to announce

This article was written by

