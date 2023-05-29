Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Can Enterprise Products Partners Continue Their Dividend In A Recession?

Anthony Garcia
Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is well-positioned to withstand a potential recession due to its diverse network of midstream assets and vertical integration into the downstream market.
  • The company has a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders, with a history of increasing dividends and a focus on managing debt levels.
  • Enterprise Products Partners is currently valued lower than it has been in the past ten years, making it an attractive opportunity for dividend-focused investors.

Oilfield - Perspective

wolv

Thesis

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(NYSE:EPD) being in the midstream space primarily, should be positioned well away from the effects of a recession. As we'll explore their product segments, you'll see how the company has great insulation from another downturn in

Crude Oil Segment

Crude Oil Segment (Author Generated (Matplotlib))

Natural Gas Segment

Natural Gas Segment (Author Generated (Matplotlib))

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

Natural Gas Liquids Segment (Author Generated (Matplotlib))

Petrochemical and Refined Products Segment

Petrochemical and Refined Products Segment (Author Generated (Matplotlib))

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

EPD Leverage Multiple

EPD Leverage Multiple (EPD Investor Presentation (FY 2022))

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cash Flow/Share

Cash Flow/Share (EPD Investor Presentation Q1 2023)

Returning Value to Shareholders

Returning Value to Shareholders (Investor Presentation Q1 2023)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Anthony Garcia
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

