sshepard

Intro

In March of this year, we wrote about Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) when we stated the forward-looking trajectory of the share price remained undecided. The company was off the back of both earnings and revenue beats in Q4-2022, but shares at the time failed to push on which was a worrying sign. In fact, despite the most recent Q1-2023 beats in both Carriage's earnings and sales, shares are down over 20% since our March commentary. Suffice it to say, there continues to be something fundamentally amiss in Carriage Services which means investors need to be cautious with respect to potentially buying into this latest down move.

Suffice it to say, given Carriage's lower lows in recent weeks, we continue to believe that there is every possibility that shares will now at least test their 2022 lows of close to $23 a share (current price is $26.82). If indeed this takes place, there are plenty of reasons why investors may buy at this level. For one, the stock's low forward GAAP multiple of 11.50 would drop even lower (close to the 10 level) plus the dividend yield would rise, all things remaining equal to approximately 2%. Furthermore, the dividend remains well-covered (Trailing GAAP pay-out ratio of 20%) and earnings are expected to bounce back strongly next year (20%+ growth rate) after an expected 12%+ decline this year.

It is fair to say however that Carriage's p/e ratio would grab the most attention, especially if that 20%+ bottom-line growth target can be achieved next year. What though if that present fiscal 2024 estimate of $2.74 (estimate is down 4.3% alone over the past 30 days) per share continued to come down? Furthermore, although Carriage's earnings are above-average at present when compared to where shares are trading, ascertaining a stock's value solely from its earnings is a foolhardy task even in the best of times. The reason is that earnings (over a determined timeframe) can be volatile for whatever reason, resulting in the price-to-earnings ratio jumping around a lot.

Therefore, what we want to ascertain is whether Carriage at present is working off a sound fundamental base where its earnings can grow steadily going forward. By delving into the key metrics in Carriage's balance sheet as well as more dependable valuation multiples, we can gain insights into whether the funeral and cemetery services provider would indeed be a buy for us at that $23 level.

CSV Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Rising Leverage

At the end of Carriage's most recent quarter, the company's debt-to-equity ratio came in at 4.32 whereas the company's interest coverage ratio came in at 2.66. Although Carriage's ongoing acquisitions (with Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries being the most recent) increase the company's earnings potential over time, growing debt means more of the company's EBIT needs to service debt payments, all things remaining equal. Suffice it to say, Carriage's leverage ratios have rarely been higher, which is why the company will look to earnings growth as well as 'asset sales' to bring down that high leverage over time. Currently, however, Carriage's high-interest expense and declining EPS revisions remain impediments to Carriage's growth curve at present.

How Carriage's Sales Should Be Valued

Suffice it to say, when a company is carrying this much leverage, it is imperative that one does not solely look at Carriage's annual sales from a 'market cap' perspective. In fact, by dividing Carriage's trailing twelve-month sales of $367.5 million into the market cap of $400.53 million, we get a really attractive price-to-sales ratio of 1.09.

However, this calculation does not take Carriage's debt or equity into account, which is why we favor using the Enterprise Value-to-Sales (EV/Sales) multiple to gauge the value of the company's sales at this present moment in time. Therefore, by adding the company's net debt position to the market cap and dividing this total by 12-month trailing sales of $367.5 million.

EV/Sales Valuation Multiple (www.investopedia.com)

We get an EV/Sales multiple of 2.75. Although this result comes in lower than Carriage's 5-year average (3.07), it is substantially higher than the sector, which presently trades with an EV/Sales multiple of 1.09. This exercise demonstrates the leverage which comes from an acquisition-led outfit. However, leverage is a double-edged sword, so caution is required here to see how events pan out over the near term.

Conclusion

To sum up, although Carriage has reported two consecutive earnings beats in Q4 of 2022 and Q1 this year, shares have failed to gain any type of traction. Forward-looking earnings revisions continue to fall, with debt being at historically very high levels. In fact, when one incorporates the company's debt position to value its sales, shares may not be as undervalued as many may believe. Let's see if the $23 level gets tested over the near term. We look forward to continued coverage.