British Land Keeps Delivering Solid Results

May 29, 2023 12:24 PM ETBritish Land Company Plc (BTLCY)BRLAF
Tudor Invest Holdings
  • British Land reported a strong FY 2023 with an underlying profit of £264 million, driven by a 6% like-for-like net rental growth.
  • The company has a solid balance sheet and attractive development pipeline, including 1.8 million square feet of new space by Q4, 2023.
  • Despite the positive outlook, the article maintains a Hold stance on British Land due to potential near-term share price pressure.

Panoramic aerial view of the skyline of London with the lifted Tower Bridge

SHansche

British Land logo

British Land logo (British Land)

Investment Thesis

Most REITs are being hammered in this environment, with rising interest rates and for office space the fear of WFH reducing demand.

When compared to the general stock market, British Land (

British Land's share price in relation to the FTSE100

British Land's share price in relation to the FTSE100 (Yahoo Finance)

British Land's 10-year dividend history

British Land's 10-year dividend history (Data from British Land. Graph by TIH)

British Land's Debt Maturity Profile

British Land's Debt Maturity Profile (British Land FY2023 Presentation)

British Land's attractive development pipeline

British Land's attractive development pipeline (British Land's FY 2023 Presentation)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

