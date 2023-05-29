Inflation Blues And Bond Moves: Riding The Treasury Wave With TBT

Kameleon007

Investment Thesis

Treasury bonds have faced a challenging 18 months, grappling with subpar performance due to unexpected inflation levels. This has led investors to ponder the opportune moment for bond investments, contingent upon the future course of inflation and economic growth. This article explores recent inflation and growth trends, highlighting the potential implications for bond investors and examining factors such as alternative inflation benchmarks, commodity prices, interest rate hikes, and economic indicators. All in all, I am now bullish on Treasuries at current levels, and I believe shorts have few catalysts left in their favor.

About TBT

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with inverse exposure to the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. In simpler terms, TBT aims to deliver twice the inverse return of long-term U.S. Treasury bonds on a daily basis.

Investors may choose to utilize TBT as a hedging tool in their portfolio or as a tactical play on interest rates. It can serve as a means to offset potential losses in a bond-heavy portfolio during periods of rising interest rates. Additionally, investors who believe that long-term Treasury bond prices will decline can utilize TBT to seek enhanced returns when their expectations materialize.

However, it's important to note that TBT is a leveraged and inverse ETF, which means it is designed for short-term trading and daily rebalancing. As such, it may not be suitable for long-term buy-and-hold strategies, as compounding effects can lead to deviations from expected returns over extended periods.

The table below summarizes JPRE's top holdings. For further information on this product, please check TBT's prospectus.

ProShares

Over the past 18 months, treasury bonds have experienced significant underperformance due to higher-than-anticipated inflation levels. Determining the opportune moment to invest in bonds now hinges on the future inflation and economic growth trajectory.

Recent trends indicate a decrease in the headline CPI in the United States, with the most recent print showing that US inflation runs at 4.9% YoY. However, core CPI has remained sticky, and is still well above the 5% year-over-year threshold. In my opinion, what matters the most here is the trend, and we are seeing inflation cooling off since its summer 2022 peak. While the absolute level of inflation is also important and will ultimately define monetary policy, it's a lagging indicator. I believe that there is a good chance to see the CPI in the 3.8-4% range by year-end.

Refinitiv Eikon

The CPI received quite a lot of criticism over the last two years regarding its methodology. Another inflation benchmark to consider here would be the data from Truflation, which shows a sharp slowdown since 12 months ago. For those that want to learn more about their methodology, I hope you'll find this information useful. In any case, both CPI and Truflation rates are pointing to lower levels of inflation in recent months, and I expect this trend to continue.

Truflation

In addition to the inappropriate monetary and fiscal response by government officials and the supply chain issues that happened as a consequence of too much money being printed/distributed, the inflation problem has been exacerbated by higher raw material and energy prices. A fresh look at commodities through the Bloomberg Commodity Index shows that we are now far from the panic of early 2022 following the conflict in Ukraine. And without a short-term catalyst, I don't see what can drive these prices much higher from here. On a 5-year time frame, the Bloomberg Commodity Index is still well above the 2016-2019 period.

Refinitiv Eikon

The market is now pricing a hike at the June FOMC meeting, which would bring the Fed Funds Rate to the 5.25-5.50% range. I believe this will be enough to break the core CPI stickiness that we've witnessed recently and once that happens, I don't see any motivation for the Fed to keep rates that high going into 2024 given the fact that the economy will probably grow slower in both nominal and real terms compared to the previous two years. Another moving piece here is the labor market, which has been particularly resilient. However, if economic momentum slows, we are going to see unemployment picking up, forcing the Fed to reconsider its fight against inflation. With the 10-year now yielding north of 3.8%, I think it's a good investment at the moment.

CME

Turning to economic growth, recent data has not been overwhelmingly positive, except for a few forward-looking indicators such as the Atlanta Fed GDPNow figures. The Treasury market finds itself at a juncture where it grapples with two competing narratives. The first narrative revolves around inflation, as discussed earlier, while the second narrative relates to an economic slowdown that is expected to push long-term yields lower. This dichotomy is evident in the yield curve, which exhibits the lowest levels of inversion between the 3-month and 10-year periods since the 1980s.

The Economic Surprise Indicator from Citi confirms my belief that the economy is starting to slow down. The main difference compared to the last time that happened back in the summer of 2022 is that rates are now much higher, and we have started to see some stress in the banking sector. Any other stress event similar to what we've seen in March 2023 will be bullish for Treasuries, and negative for shorts.

Bloomberg

To sum up, long-term treasuries are attractive at current valuations, at least over the next 6-12 months. The combination of slowing inflation and economic growth is a positive for the bulls, and we're now seeing both playing out at the same time.

Key Takeaways

I think the next 12 months are going to be very different relative to the previous 18 months. We're already seeing inflation coming down, which is ultimately going to drag down nominal growth. If on top of that we're seeing unemployment going higher, I think the Fed will ultimately pivot, which leads to lower yields. Treasuries provide a good risk-reward in my opinion here, hence, the bearish stance on TBT.