A Soft Landing And Bull Market Are Still My Base Case
Summary
- The S&P 500 finally closed above the 4,200 resistance level, setting the stage for an end to the bear market.
- The debt ceiling drama looks to be behind us, while investors find new enthusiasm over the potential for artificial intelligence.
- The Fed's rate-hike cycle appears to be over, and the S&P 500 looks like it is following the pattern from 2002.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Last week further strengthened the bullish narrative. As I think everyone expected, lawmakers took negotiations down to the wire in an effort to raise the debt limit before this week's deadline. The risk of default now appears to be off the table with the agreement announced over the weekend. That said, the post-deal pop in risk asset prices may be behind us, as I think investors were front-running the news. Not to worry, as excitement is building on the positive impacts artificial intelligence (AI) should have on economic growth and productivity, which could be tremendous over the long term. The S&P 500 finally closed above the critical 4,200 level for the first time since last August, which sets the stage for the completion of a bull market run in the coming weeks, bringing confirmation that the bear market ended last October.
With this technical achievement for the benchmark index, the outlook for a soft landing, which was thought of as ludicrous at the beginning of this year, is starting to gain validity. The consensus has been pushing its forecast for a recession out each quarter for the past year, as one fails to materialize, unwilling to acknowledge the resilience of the US economy, unless it instigates tighter monetary policy, which will still result in a recession. This is becoming a costly miscalculation, as the economy's resilience in combination with disinflation is why the stock market continues to confound bears and climb their wall of worry.
At first glance, last week's inflation numbers for April appeared to give hawks ammunition for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose from 4.2% to 4.4%. Yet that does not disrupt the disinflationary downtrend that started last June. We saw a similar uptick in January of this year, which generated the same concerns, but year-over-year inflation plunged a full percentage point two months later, and it should continue to fall in the months ahead. The supercore inflation rate, which focuses on the cost of services excluding housing and energy, increased at its slowest pace in nine months. That has been the Fed's primary concern, so this is a positive development.
Spending on services has been gradually decelerating since the post-pandemic recovery started in 2021, and there are no signs of that changing. This is happening despite the strength of the labor market. Central bankers need to focus on money and not labor, because low unemployment was not the root cause of this cycle's inflation. Instead, it was the surge in the money supply, which is now reversing, as excess savings gradually decline to pre-pandemic levels. As a result, spending on services is slowing down in the same manner that we saw the deceleration in spending on goods. There is no reason to force this process, unless the goal is a recession.
Inflation expectations, as measured by the difference between the 5-year treasury yield and the 5-year treasury inflation-protected security rate, have fallen very close to the Fed's target of 2%, which is down from 3% one year ago. The bond market is telling us that the Fed's job is done, as market participants expect inflation to average approximately 2% over the coming five-year period based on the breakeven rate of 2.12%
This should encourage the Fed to pause at its June meeting and allow incoming data to confirm that the rate-hike cycle has ended. This week's jobs report for May is expected to show a drop in payrolls to 180,000 from the prior month's 253,000 with wage growth slowing from a monthly increase of 0.5% to 0.3%. I expect that will be critical to the decision, along with the Consumer Price Index report for May that comes the day before the meeting.
If we can see the S&P 500 confirm the bear market's end as of last October, this year is looking more and more like what we experienced in 2002. That period saw a mild recession, due to a contraction in business spending, while the consumer was relatively unfazed. We are seeing a similar dynamic today, but without the recession, thanks to post-pandemic fiscal stimulus. If this pattern continues to play out, which is my expectation, I think we see breadth improve, as investors seek value beyond the perceived safety of the largest technology companies.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.