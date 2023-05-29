A Soft Landing And Bull Market Are Still My Base Case

Kameleon007

Last week further strengthened the bullish narrative. As I think everyone expected, lawmakers took negotiations down to the wire in an effort to raise the debt limit before this week's deadline. The risk of default now appears to be off the table with the agreement announced over the weekend. That said, the post-deal pop in risk asset prices may be behind us, as I think investors were front-running the news. Not to worry, as excitement is building on the positive impacts artificial intelligence (AI) should have on economic growth and productivity, which could be tremendous over the long term. The S&P 500 finally closed above the critical 4,200 level for the first time since last August, which sets the stage for the completion of a bull market run in the coming weeks, bringing confirmation that the bear market ended last October.

Edward Jones

With this technical achievement for the benchmark index, the outlook for a soft landing, which was thought of as ludicrous at the beginning of this year, is starting to gain validity. The consensus has been pushing its forecast for a recession out each quarter for the past year, as one fails to materialize, unwilling to acknowledge the resilience of the US economy, unless it instigates tighter monetary policy, which will still result in a recession. This is becoming a costly miscalculation, as the economy's resilience in combination with disinflation is why the stock market continues to confound bears and climb their wall of worry.

Bloomberg

At first glance, last week's inflation numbers for April appeared to give hawks ammunition for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose from 4.2% to 4.4%. Yet that does not disrupt the disinflationary downtrend that started last June. We saw a similar uptick in January of this year, which generated the same concerns, but year-over-year inflation plunged a full percentage point two months later, and it should continue to fall in the months ahead. The supercore inflation rate, which focuses on the cost of services excluding housing and energy, increased at its slowest pace in nine months. That has been the Fed's primary concern, so this is a positive development.

TradingEconomics

Spending on services has been gradually decelerating since the post-pandemic recovery started in 2021, and there are no signs of that changing. This is happening despite the strength of the labor market. Central bankers need to focus on money and not labor, because low unemployment was not the root cause of this cycle's inflation. Instead, it was the surge in the money supply, which is now reversing, as excess savings gradually decline to pre-pandemic levels. As a result, spending on services is slowing down in the same manner that we saw the deceleration in spending on goods. There is no reason to force this process, unless the goal is a recession.

Edward Jones

Inflation expectations, as measured by the difference between the 5-year treasury yield and the 5-year treasury inflation-protected security rate, have fallen very close to the Fed's target of 2%, which is down from 3% one year ago. The bond market is telling us that the Fed's job is done, as market participants expect inflation to average approximately 2% over the coming five-year period based on the breakeven rate of 2.12%

FRED

This should encourage the Fed to pause at its June meeting and allow incoming data to confirm that the rate-hike cycle has ended. This week's jobs report for May is expected to show a drop in payrolls to 180,000 from the prior month's 253,000 with wage growth slowing from a monthly increase of 0.5% to 0.3%. I expect that will be critical to the decision, along with the Consumer Price Index report for May that comes the day before the meeting.

If we can see the S&P 500 confirm the bear market's end as of last October, this year is looking more and more like what we experienced in 2002. That period saw a mild recession, due to a contraction in business spending, while the consumer was relatively unfazed. We are seeing a similar dynamic today, but without the recession, thanks to post-pandemic fiscal stimulus. If this pattern continues to play out, which is my expectation, I think we see breadth improve, as investors seek value beyond the perceived safety of the largest technology companies.