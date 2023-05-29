Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's Next For China As Its Economic Recovery Falters

Summary

  • What does the impact of strained relations between China and the West mean for global trade?
  • Why China's recovery is starting to falter.
  • Does China have a youth unemployment problem?

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

China's highly anticipated economic rebound was expected to help offset weakness in the global economy. But the recovery has faced its own shortfalls. Haining Zha, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, looks at China's challenges and the state of global trade.

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

