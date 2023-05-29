Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CD Projekt S.A. (OTGLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 2:28 PM ETCD Projekt S.A. (OTGLF), OTGLY
CD Projekt S.A. (OTCPK:OTGLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Kicinski - President and Joint CEO

Piotr Nielubowicz - CFO

Michal Nowakowski - SVP of Business Development and Member of the Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Walker - Credit Suisse

Alexey Philippov - JPMorgan

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and I would like to welcome you to CD Projekt’s Q1 Earnings Conference Call, on the 29th of May 2023. At this time, all participant lines are in listen only mode. The format of today's recorded call will be a presentation by CD Projekt’s management team, followed by a question and answer session.

Without further ado, I would now like to pass the line to the Company's CEO Adam Kicinski. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Kicinski

Good afternoon. Welcome to call on CD Projekt Group's financial results. Today we'll briefly sum up the first quarter of 2023. My name is Adam Kicinski, and I will run this presentation together with Piotr Nielubowicz, Michal Nowakowski, will join us for the Q&A session.

Before talking about Q1, I would like to share with you some good news. I'm very proud to say that The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt hit 50 million copies sold. This, according to public data, ranks the Witcher 3 among the 10 best-selling video games of all time. At the same time, the whole trilogy, which is 1, 2 and 3, has reached a total of over 75 million copies sold. This clearly shows the strength of the franchise and we are excited looking forward to our next projects within the Witcher universe.

Let's now move to Slide four, our developer’s involvement in ongoing projects. As of the end of April, The Phantom Liberty team working

