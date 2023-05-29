alvarez

In the past three years, property builders have enjoyed the real estate market boom. With a massive decrease in interest and mortgage rates, the market saw a massive demand influx. It increased property shortages and put upward pressure on prices. In turn, prices have skyrocketed and peaked in 2022. The demand softened, which coincided with elevated inflation and interest rates. Today, companies are cautious of the bleak forecast of many analysts. Recession woes are raising uncertainties, especially among property builders and buyers. Despite this, many businesses show they can withstand headwinds while ensuring sustainability. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is a perfect example as it maintains a stable performance. It may have contracted recently but returns remained adequate. We can see it in its excess liquidity, allowing it to cover capital returns. The only drawback is the unappetizing yields, which can be attributed to the sharp stock price uptrend. Even so, the stock price still seems to be a good bargain, given the decent upside potential.

Company Performance

Property builders have seen massive growth in 2020-2022. But today, the picture is quite different as recession fears persist. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the pandemic and the bankruptcies this year, it was that no company is immune to market disruptions. And even a giant like D.R. Horton, Inc. has higher risk exposure today. Despite this, we can see how it fortifies itself to cushion market blows and regain its footing.

Its FY 2023 is characterized by cooling demand and unit backlogs. We can attribute it to the massive increase in residential home prices. In only two years, the median sales price in the US rose by 48%. At the end of 2022, it reached $479,500. Unsurprisingly, home demand has decreased in the second half of 2022. inflation. Inflation and interest rate hikes also impacted property builders. At 9.1%, the US inflation became a new all-time high in forty years. In response, The Fed raised interest rates by 75 bps for four consecutive quarters. The simultaneous increase in these macroeconomic indicators hurt the purchasing and borrowing capacity of many households. They raised macroeconomic uncertainties as they strained the budget of many potential buyers.

The operating revenue of the company in 2Q 2023 was $7.97 million, a 0.4% decrease. Despite this, it remained higher than pre-pandemic levels. It was also higher than in 2020-2021 levels, which should not be surprising at all. Most importantly, it was a 10% rebound from $7.26 billion in 1Q 2023. Many factors should be considered here. But I will focus on the most quantifiable ones.

Total Revenue (MarketWatch)

First, housing shortages in the US remained high. We can trace it back to the conservative operations of many property builders over the past decade. Indeed, these companies, including DHI, learned from The Real Estate bubble burst and The Great Recession. In addition, the re-expansion of the market was gradual since the US economy took some time to recover. The extent of the crisis was massive that even in 2019, many Americans were still struggling to recover. In fact, 46% lost homes, while 24% exhausted their emergency savings. Even worse, more than half of them said they were doing worse than before the crisis. It was consistent with another study where 53% had no emergency savings. So when interest and mortgage rates went near zero, millions of Americans took that opportunity to purchase and refinance homes. The influx was so huge that the real estate market could not keep up with the demand. For years, the development was gradual. With that, the unprecedented events in 2020-2022 led to massive expansion. Fast forward to 1Q 2023, housing shortages rose to 6.5 million units. The imbalance was still high since property starts and completions slowed down in 2022 amidst the cooling sales price and demand.

Another growth driver was the recent changes in property prices. In 1Q 2023, median home prices decreased by 9%, landing at $436,800. As a result, home sales and loan demand rose for three consecutive months. The same pattern could be observed in the company. It was coupled with strategic pricing to keep a solid customer base while covering costs and expenses. It was relatively easier for the company since inflation started to decrease in 4Q 2022. In 1Q 2023, the downtrend sped up, landing at 5%. These coincided with the 2Q 2023 core operations of the company. The increased stability helped DHI capture more customers through its strategic market positioning.

Median House Sales Price (ST. LOUIS FED)

But what made DHI a solid company was its efficient asset management. It continued to adjust its production volume to cope with the changing home prices and demand. This move helped it manage its costs and expenses better. Likewise, inflation helped in stabilizing the cost of raw materials and labor. As such, the operating costs and expenses were relatively flatter than the operating revenue. They didn’t offset the impact of lower revenues, but they helped keep its returns high. The operating margin was 16% in 2Q 2023 versus 24% in 2Q 2022. Despite this, the value was still over $1 billion. It was adequate to sustain the core operations, cover borrowings, and distribute capital returns.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

As DHI finishes 3Q 2023, the same challenges were present in the market. Uncertainties are still intense, given the persistent recession woes. Macroeconomic indicators stay elevated, which can affect property purchasing, refinancing, and investing. But DHI shows it can get through these. We will discuss these further in the following section.

How D.R. Horton, Inc. May Stay Secure This Year

The real estate market landscape remains risky amidst elevated interest and mortgage rates. D.R. Horton, Inc. may have remained impeccable in the previous quarter. Even so, it must beware of recessionary headwinds that may impact its performance. Interest rate hikes remain a primary risk since it already reached 5%. It has already surpassed the 4.5-5% estimates of many analysts in 2022. Higher rates mean a higher cost of borrowing and refinancing. In turn, it can discourage investments and borrowings. These are crucial for DHI as a capital-intensive company. It can also impact home sales and loan demand. Most importantly, DHI must be careful since borrowings are equivalent to 20% of the total assets. The consolation is that interest rate increments appear to have cooled down. In the most recent meetings, The Fed only raised it by 25 bps. It also hinted that it may not raise rates again for the rest of the year.

United States Interest Rate (TRADING ECONOMICS)

On a lighter note, inflation has relaxed at 4.9%, a 46% decrease from the 2022 peak. Indeed, the conservative approach of the central bank to stabilize inflation paid off. And by the looks of it, The Fed may not have to increase rates more. The inflation downtrend can help offset the unfavorable impact of higher interest rates. It can help DHI manage its costs and expenses better. Lower inflation can improve economic confidence, which can encourage investments and spending.

United States Inflation Rate (TRADING ECONOMICS)

With regard to the property market, price decreases may stay reasonable. But I don’t think it will lead to a massive crash. After all, housing shortages are still high. As of this writing, the US is short of 7.3 million units, 12% higher than at the start of the year. Lower inflation and median home prices are instrumental to this uptrend. Also, there are no unethical practices in the market. The current scenario is different from that of The Great Recession. It helps avoid speculative mania to prevent overselling and overborrowing. It even helps keep property value reasonable. Most importantly, we must also remember that the potential price decrease in properties does not mean a crash. It can mean that the market is returning to normal levels since the average home sales price is very high. But of course, it may take more time since house shortages are still high. In fact, the occupancy rate in the US in 2022 is still low at 65.9%. The company may still see more opportunities to maintain the demand when macroeconomic indicators become more stable.

Homeownership Rate In The US (Statista)

But what makes D.R. Horton, Inc. a solid company is its impeccable financial positioning. It has excess liquidity to sustain its operating capacity. Even better, cash levels increased by 82%, reaching $3.07 billion. It comprises 10% of the total assets and can cover all current borrowings in a single payment. So even if interest rates increase again, it will still have adequate cash reserves to pay borrowings. The remaining amount is too high to cover dividends. Even if it does not generate net income, DHI can sustain itself and pay dividends for a long period. Moreover, its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio is only 0.43x. Even if we disregard cash, the ratio will remain low at 0.87x. It shows that DHI has high core earnings to cover borrowings.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

We can confirm it in the Cash Flow Statement since the cash flow from operations is about twenty times the CapEx. Their difference gives an FCF/Sales Ratio of 8% versus -9% in 1Q 2022. With that, DHI turns more revenues into cash. The company maintains the balance between viability and sustainability.

Reported Cash Flow From Operations And Reported CapEx (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of D.R. Horton, Inc. has increased substantially over the years. There were some price corrections in 2021 and 2022, but the uptrend persisted. At $106.71, the stock price is 44% higher than last year’s value. Despite this, the price stays reasonable relative to the intrinsic value of the company. The PB Ratio demonstrates it using the current BVPS and PB Ratio of 60.92 and $1.72x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio of 1.84x, the target price will be $114.07.

Moreover, the company is a secure dividend stock, with its consistent payouts. The only drawback is that dividends are too low for the value of the stock since yields are only 0.94%. It is way lower than the S&P 500 average of 1.54%. But it makes up for it through consistent share repurchases, valued at $300 million in 1Q 2023. Most interestingly, investment returns have been high if we compare the stock price to the EPS. The cumulative value of the EPS since 2019 reached $41.36, while the average increase in the stock price was $55.43. Their difference shows that for every $1 increase in the EPS, the stock price increased by $1.34. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $2,200,000,000

Cash $3,074,000,000

Borrowings $5,966,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 341,070,000

Stock Price $106.71

Derived Value $122.84

The derived value adheres to the supposition of a potential undervaluation. There may be a 15% upside in the next 12-18 months. Hence, interested investors may buy DHI shares at a discount.

Bottom line

D.R. Horton, Inc. remains a solid and secure company in a highly volatile market. Risks are present, but its sound financial positioning shows high sustainability levels. It can withstand headwinds while covering capital returns with its adequate cash. Moreover, the stock price stays undervalued with decent upside potential. The recommendation is that D.R. Horton, Inc. is a buy.