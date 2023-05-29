HeliRy

Note:

I have covered KNOT Offshore Partners LP previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading shuttle tanker operator KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), or "KNOP," reported another set of less-than-stellar quarterly results, with profitability and cash generation again impacted by scheduled dry dockings, increased interest expense, and ongoing weakness in the North Sea markets.

Company Press Releases

Absent any major new developments on the chartering front, total contracted revenue of $688 million was down slightly from the end of Q4.

Company Presentation

That said, KNOP's calculated average dayrate was down by an eye-catching 8% on a quarter-over-quarter basis:

Company Press Releases

Please note that these numbers are only an approximation based on the company's disclosures of contracted revenues and average contract duration in years (emphasis added by author):

At March 31, 2023, the Partnership’s fleet of eighteen vessels had an average age of 8.9 years, and the Partnership had charters with an average remaining fixed duration of 2.2 years with the charterers of the Partnership’s vessels having options to extend their charters by an additional 2.2 years on average. The Partnership had $688 million of remaining contracted forward revenue at March 31, 2023, excluding charterer’s options but including the new charter for the Recife Knutsen to Transpetro which was signed on April 11, 2023.

On the conference call, management admitted to the company having "accepted rates that perhaps normally we wouldn't like" over the last couple of years but on the flip side pointed to the Brazil market "tightening a lot" which, at least in theory, should bode well for the shuttle tankers Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia which are currently scheduled to end their long-term contracts with Transpetro in September and January, respectively.

Unfortunately, these vessels are of unusually small size for today's shuttle tanker markets. Failure to negotiate an extension would leave the partnership with very little options for alternative employment other than the conventional markets, which apparently weakens the company's bargaining position in the upcoming negotiations with Transpetro.

To be perfectly honest, with Dan Cisne's contract scheduled to expire in September, I was disappointed by the apparent lack of progress disclosed during the questions-and-answers session of the conference call:

I mean, it's difficult for us to predict, obviously to come to a contractual agreement requires both parties to work towards that. And we're not in control of Transpetro and Petrobras’ timeframe there. Obviously, the first vessel runs through to September, so we've got some time. I guess history may suggest that they perhaps leave it down to the wire a little bit. So, that is also possible. But we are trying to talk to them, as we always do to move it on and do this as early as we can, but it's a distinct possibility that those conversations may go right down to the wire. In terms of where we finish up with them, at this stage, I can't say anything really. We don't have anything to report, but given perhaps the history that we saw on the Fortaleza and the Recife, at this stage, we believe we've still got plenty of time.

In fact, the delay has forced KNOP to alter its debt refinancing plans with the facility secured by the Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia now expected to be repaid at maturity:

The $172.5 million senior secured loan facilities maturing in September 2023 and January 2024, which are secured by the Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia respectively, will be fully repaid on maturity through a scheduled balloon payment of $8 million per facility. There are no plans to incur additional borrowings secured by these two vessels until such time as the Partnership has better visibility on the vessels’ future employment.

Thanks to the recent 95% distribution reduction, liquidity impact should be manageable but clearly, things are not going according to plan at KNOP.

That said, the company managed to secure credit approval from its lending group for the refinancing of an estimated $240 million in debt principal outstanding under two of its credit facilities while negotiations for two unsecured revolving credit facilities continue:

The Partnership has secured credit approval from its lending group on similar terms concerning the refinancing of its $320 million senior secured credit facility and its $55 million revolving credit facility which mature in September 2023 and which are secured by the Windsor Knutsen, Bodil Knutsen, Fortaleza Knutsen, Recife Knutsen, Carmen Knutsen and Ingrid Knutsen. The refinancings are anticipated to close in June 2023 and remain subject to execution of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions. (...) The Partnership remains in discussions and negotiations with its lenders concerning the Partnership’s two $25 million unsecured revolving credit facilities that mature in August 2023 and November 2023. Management continues to believe that both facilities will be refinanced on acceptable and similar terms prior to maturity.

Looking ahead, the company's second quarter results are likely to be more of the same with periodic special surveys and a number of North Sea vessels being contracted at reduced rates to parent and sponsor Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers ("Knutsen NYK") impacting results.

In addition, the company now expects North Sea market weakness to persist at least throughout 2023. Quite frankly, with the Johan Castberg FPSO not expected to come online before late 2024, I wouldn't be surprised to see the current supply and demand imbalance continuing well into next year.

With the long-term outlook for the shuttle tanker market having improved in recent quarters, I continue to expect parent Knutsen NYK to make a move for the partnership after the dust from the recent distribution cut has settled.

That said, it might require more time for the common unitholder base to turn over from disappointed income investors to more speculative market participants to increase the chances for approval of a potential going-private proposal.

Lastly, the company recently announced the intended resignation of its CEO and CFO, Gary Chapman "in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the shuttle tanker sector".

Bottom Line

KNOT Offshore Partners reported another set of less-than-stellar quarterly results, with profitability and cash generation again impacted by scheduled dry dockings, increased operating and interest expense, and ongoing weakness in the North Sea markets.

While the partnership made important progress in its efforts to refinance upcoming debt maturities, failure to timely extend the shuttle tankers Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia ahead of their scheduled contract end dates will now require repayment of the respective credit facilities with an aggregate $16 million in balloon payments expected to be made in September and January.

Should Transpetro decide to redeliver both vessels to the partnership, the company's unit price would almost certainly take another hit.

With the North Sea markets expected to remain weak for at least the remainder of the year and a potential bid by the parent likely still several quarters in the future, I continue to see little reason for investors to own the company's common units at this point.