AltaGas: Visibility Towards 5-7% Annual Dividend Growth

May 29, 2023 11:45 PM ETAltaGas Ltd. (ALA:CA), ATGFFENB, ENB:CA
The Affluent Tortoise
Summary

  • AltaGas is leveraging its regulated utility business to fund growth projects in its midstream segment, including a new Pacific Coast energy export facility.
  • The company has appointed a new CEO, Vern Yu, with a strong midstream background.
  • AltaGas has reported solid Q1 results, reiterating its full-year guidance and dividend growth target.
  • AltaGas is investing in new LPG export infrastructure and additional very large gas carrier vessels to support its EBITDA growth and dividend goal.
Investment Thesis

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA:CA) (OTCPK:ATGFF) is leveraging the stable earnings from its regulated utility business to fund ambitious growth projects in its midstream segment. AltaGas is advancing a new Pacific coast energy export facility and has continued

The Affluent Tortoise
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

