Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Castor Maritime - Sell On Renewed Dilution Concerns

May 29, 2023 11:15 PM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)TORO1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.72K Followers

Summary

  • Company published its first quarterly report following the recent spin-off of its tanker fleet into a new, Nasdaq-listed entity named Toro Corp.
  • Due to elevated seasonal weakness in dry bulk charter rates and some unspecified unrealized losses on equity investments, the company reported a loss from continued operations.
  • Cash was almost cut in half sequentially due to material unspecified equity purchases and the recent Toro spin-off.
  • After last week's sell-off, shares are now trading at an estimated 90%+ discount to net asset value, but this has not stopped the company from entering into a new equity distribution agreement with Maxim.
  • Given the very real potential for substantial, additional dilution and the likelihood of another reverse stock later this year, I am downgrading Castor Maritime's common shares to "Sell".

Bulk Carrier Ship

sefa ozel

Note:

I have covered Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this week, Cyprus-based shipping company Castor Maritime announced its first quarterly report following

Q1/2023 Earnings

Company Press Release

TCE

Company Press Release

EBITDA

Company Press Release

NAV

Company Press Releases, MarineTraffic.com

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.72K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.