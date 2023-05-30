Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BYD: The Fastest-Growing EV Name

May 30, 2023 12:06 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDY)BYDDF, TSLA, VWAGY2 Comments
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.69K Followers

Summary

  • BYD Company is growing faster than Tesla and has a higher free cash flow margin.
  • It is currently #1 in the fast-growing China market, eclipsing Volkswagen.
  • Apart from Tesla and Volkswagen, very few BYD competitors can even touch its competitive position.
  • Along with a strong competitive position, BYD also has good financials.
  • In this article, I make the case that BYD is currently the strongest EV company in the world.

FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF), a long time holding of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), is China’s largest electric car manufacturer. It makes electric, gas-powered and hybrid vehicles, but is increasingly well known for its all-electric offerings. BYD

BYD's large increase in CAPEX

BYD's large increase in CAPEX (Seeking Alpha Quant)

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.69K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.