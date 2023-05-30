Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNQ: Playing Mean Reversion In The Real Estate Sector

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
441 Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Real Estate ETF has struggled in recent years, but its average annual return over the past decade is 7.98%.
  • Timing is crucial for VNQ investments, with a clear relationship between 1-year returns and prior 1-year performance.
  • Investors can consider a mean reversion strategy or a hedged bet to capitalize on VNQ's potential future returns.

trees by road against buildings in city

zhang meng/iStock via Getty Images

The real estate sector has taken it on the chin over the past year, with top sector ETFs down over 17%. The industry continues to struggle, unable to build any momentum while the S&P 500 has eked

Chart
Data by YCharts

VNQ 1-year Rolling Return

VNQ 1-year Rolling Return (Michael Thomas)

VNQ Return/Risk Analysis

VNQ Return/Risk Analysis (Michael Thomas)

VNQ Outcomes Analysis

VNQ Outcomes Analysis (Michael Thomas)

VNQ Tail Risk Analysis

VNQ Tail Risk Analysis (Michael Thomas)

VNQ Percentile Return Distribution

VNQ Percentile Return Distribution (Michael Thomas)

VNQ Percentile Return Distribution Graph

VNQ Percentile Return Distribution Graph (Michael Thomas)

vnq year vs prior year return relationship

VNQ 1-year vs 1-year Prior Return (Michael Thomas)

vnq etf leaps order example

VNQ Example LEAPS Order (Michael Thomas)

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
441 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk-reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.