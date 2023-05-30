zhang meng/iStock via Getty Images

The real estate sector has taken it on the chin over the past year, with top sector ETFs down over 17%. The industry continues to struggle, unable to build any momentum while the S&P 500 has eked out a small gain and the Nasdaq 100 hit double-digit returns. With increasing expectations of a Fed pause, we take a look under the hood of the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) to see if it's a worthy play on cooling interest rates.

Data by YCharts

VNQ ETF Data Analytics

If you were to look up the 10-year total return on Morningstar you would see 4.69% for VNQ. This is a distinct 10-year period with a single start and end date, just a single point of reference. In order to provide a better representation of annual returns over the same 10-year period we can take over 2,200 points of reference and determine the average annual return based on many equal probability outcomes. The following graph shows every 1-year return period over the last 10 years for VNQ.

VNQ 1-year Rolling Return (Michael Thomas)

As is evident in the graph, 1-year returns can vary widely depending on the day a position was entered into. In recent history, it's been a dumpster fire if you've bought into VNQ from the beginning of 2021 and on as interest rates rose. Before that, the period between March 2019 and March 2020 wasn't so great due to the panic-inducing pandemic. Nestled in between those periods was a great opportunity for great gains.

When looking at all 2,266 observations within the 10-year period, the average annual return is 7.98%, far exceeding the 4.69% figure from Morningstar given it's not anchored to a single point of reference. The following table shows includes average return and risk metrics for VNQ including standard deviation and a return per unit of risk. Daily return periods are included mainly for comparative purposes to other ETFs.

VNQ Return/Risk Analysis (Michael Thomas)

The next table highlights the distribution of outcomes for annual returns. Categories are broken into positive and negative returns and the probability of better or worse than average returns.

VNQ Outcomes Analysis (Michael Thomas)

An investor has had decent odds of success in at least achieving positive returns with a 2:1 positive-to-negative ratio. However, VNQ does skew towards a higher probability of returning below its average of 7.98%. The next table takes a look at the tail risk for VNQ over the 10-year reporting period. The number of observations for a 3-sigma return is given along with 1 and 2-sigma returns to gauge the probability of outsized gains or losses over a given year.

VNQ Tail Risk Analysis (Michael Thomas)

The chances for a 3-sigma return in either direction are almost non-existent. The bias is pretty equal for 1-sigma returns but favors the upside at roughly 2:1 for 2-sigma returns. A detailed breakdown of annual returns can be found in the following percentile table.

VNQ Percentile Return Distribution (Michael Thomas)

The table shows that the mean return, 50th percentile, was 6.53%. This lags behind the average return of 7.98%, driven by 2 and 3-sigma positive returns. It also lends support to the worse-than-average return skew shown earlier. Another point of interest in the table is the cumulative average. This shows the running cumulative average return counting up from the 0th percentile. I tend to view this as a gauge for how important timing is a consideration in future performance. For the case of VNQ, the point t at which the cumulative average return turns positive is at the 72nd percentile. It turns out that when comparing this to an S&P 500 proxy like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the 72nd percentile is fairly high and suggests timing is a very important factor in expected future returns for VNQ. The cumulative average turns positive for SPY at the 43rd percentile. The following chart gives another view of the relationship between percentile returns and cumulative average returns.

VNQ Percentile Return Distribution Graph (Michael Thomas)

Since timing is an important factor in determining an entry point for VNQ, we can look at the relationship between 1-year and prior 1-year returns. The following chart shows 1-year returns in blue, prior 1-year returns in red, along with trendlines for each, and is sorted by prior 1-year returns in ascending order.

VNQ 1-year vs 1-year Prior Return (Michael Thomas)

A clear relationship exists between a 1-year return and the performance of the prior year. This supports the idea of mean reversion. We can utilize the trendline formulas to figure out a couple of key points. First, the point at which the average 1-year return turns negative based on prior 1-year performance can be found by setting y = 0 and solving for x on the 1-year trendline formula,

0 = -0.00020x + 0.26964, yielding x = 1,348.2

then plug the result into the trendline formula for the prior 1-year return,

y = 0.00024 (1348.2) - 0.13597, yielding y = 0.1876 or 18.76%.

This means that 1-year returns of 18.76% or greater have, on average, produced negative returns the following year.

So where does this put VNQ's future prospects right now? Based on the last closing price of $78.41, VNQ has a 1-year return of -15.54%. Using the trendline formulas once again, we can attempt to figure out a mean reversion expectation for future returns. Using the trendline formula for the prior 1-year return we solve for x,

-0.1554 = .00024x - 0.13597, yielding x = -80.59

and then plug the result into the trendline formula for 1-year return to solve for y,

y = -0.00020 (-80.59) +.26964, yielding y = 28.57%

We get 28.57% for an expected future return for VNQ based on where it's traded over the past year. This magnitude return is positioned between the 1 and 2-sigma return targets and would be a very reasonable return.

Another Way To Play VNQ

For those not sold on the mean reversion possibility for VNQ but still want to take advantage of the dividend yield and participate in limited upside while hedging against losses, there is a hedging strategy I use extensively in my own portfolio.

LEAPS, Long-Term Equity Anticipation Securities, are used to create a zero-cost hedge on 100 shares of the underlying ETF. For example, the following order sells a JAN 17, 2025 85.00C covered call and uses the proceeds to pay for a JAN 17 2025 80.00/60.00P bear put spread. Your mileage may vary but these orders can usually be executed close to the midpoint and you want a break-even or small credit.

VNQ Example LEAPS Order (Michael Thomas)

The LEAPS hedge created by the order caps the maximum price appreciation profit potential to 7.19%, or 4.31% over the next ~1.7 years. Factoring in the current yield for VNQ at 4.31% brings the annualized return up to 8.62%. Targeted rolling of short options could add another 1.81%, bringing the potential annualized return to 10.43%. This compares well to the 7.98% average annual return found earlier for VNQ. In return for capping price appreciation, the first 25% of losses are hedged.

Takeaway

Not much has gone right for real estate lately but that may mark a good point to test the waters. Whether playing the mean reversion game or playing it safe with a hedged bet, one thing is certain, buying into VNQ after dropping 15-20% in a year marks a much better entry than buying before the drop. We could see another rate hike, higher rates for longer, or a pause with subsequent cuts in 2024. The jury is still out on a recession many have been anticipating for months. Perfect timing is a unicorn so you have to play the odds and expect a little volatility. I'm leaning toward the worst being over for real estate, but also played it back in November 2022 through a LEAPS hedged play when volatility garnered me a more attractive maximum price appreciation cap of ~7% annualized. If I opened a position today, I would just buy the shares with no hedge to take advantage of the mean reversion potential.