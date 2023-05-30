Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HSBC Holdings: Fundamentally Strong Bank Trading At An Unwarranted Discount To Book

May 30, 2023 1:20 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HBCYF), HSBC
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • Having built up its global scale in previous decades, HSBC is now unlocking value by streamlining its non-core operations.
  • As Q1 showed, the core business continues to be resilient as well, defying the deteriorating investor sentiment on banks this year.
  • Given its wide discount to book and elevated shareholder returns, HSBC equity offers investors compelling value at these levels.
HSBC Building, London

William Barton

HSBC (OTCPK:HBCYF) kicked off the year strongly, with a solid set of Q1 results despite the banking turbulence in recent months. Instead, the bank appears to be benefiting from extended Fed and BoE rate hike expectations, with management now guiding to

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.07K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.