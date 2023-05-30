Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm: Highest ROE Chipmaker Stock To Buy

May 30, 2023 1:26 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)1 Comment
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.82K Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm's high return on equity is driven by effective financial leverage, favorable net margins, and enhanced operational efficiency.
  • The company's net margins are expected to improve modestly, rising to 31.3% by 2027, while its asset turnover ratio is anticipated to progress due to its fabless business model.
  • Despite a slightly lower price target of $231.24, the company maintains a Strong Buy rating with a 110% upside, as it is expected to maintain stable margins and a lower 5-year forward growth rate of 7%.

Qualcomm Office Building in San Diego, California

AutumnSkyPhotography

In our prior examination of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), we conducted an assessment of the company's prospects in the VR/AR sector as it ventured into the market through the introduction of new products. This subsequent evaluation of Qualcomm encompasses a

qualcomm margins

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

qualcomm expense analysis

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

qualcomm financial position

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

qualcomm valuation

Khaveen Investments

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.82K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, and quantitative analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.