Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: An 11.5% Yield Paid Monthly And At A Small Discount

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.59K Followers

Summary

  • PennantPark Floating Rate declared a monthly dividend payout that was a 2.5% increase from the prior payout.
  • The new payout represents an 11.5% annualized forward yield.
  • It also formed a 90.4% payout ratio on a quarterly basis against the BDC's NII for its fiscal 2023 second quarter.

Miami Beach, Ocean Drive Historic district

pawel.gaul/iStock via Getty Images

The current macroeconomic environment has made income investing materially more difficult. Income investors now find themselves not only besieged by a Fed funds rate that has been hiked to its highest level since 2008, but also by

Chart
Data by YCharts

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 10-Q

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.59K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.