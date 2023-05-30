Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nasdaq 100 Meltup Makes FDN A Near-Term Winner (Technical Analysis)

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • The Nasdaq 100 and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF are experiencing a rapid surge, potentially leading to a "meltup" phase in the market.
  • Technical evidence suggests this surge could continue, with QQQ potentially reaching $400 in a matter of weeks.
  • The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund ETF is a more focused ETF that correlates highly with QQQ and could be used to capture the breakout.

SLS space rocket in sky with clouds. Mission to Moon. Spaceship launch from Earth. Orion spacecraft. Artemis space program to research solar system. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel

The Nasdaq 100 and its popular tracking ETF, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), are, as sportscaster Dan Patrick famously said, "En Fuego." They are on fire right now. Recent developments, likely spurred by the market pulling forward years of expected growth in the

QQQ

QQQ: En Fuego! (TC2000.com (chart created by Rob Isbitts))

narrow market

Michael Kantrowitz on Twitter

FDN

FDN: also En Fuego!

FDN vs. QQQ holdings

ETF.com

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
2.04K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own out of the money QQQ call options with multiple expiration dates over the next few months.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.