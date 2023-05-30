dima_zel

The Nasdaq 100 and its popular tracking ETF, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), are, as sportscaster Dan Patrick famously said, "En Fuego." They are on fire right now. Recent developments, likely spurred by the market pulling forward years of expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) business, have a small number of mega-cap stocks surging higher. I am often the first to look at a rally like the one I charted below and say, "too far, too fast, won't last," and conclude that this is just another one of those silly trading range things. After all, 2023 has been the year where so many breakouts have failed quickly.

However, there is at least technical evidence that this one could last a bit longer. And when I measure that, it is not in time, but in magnitude. Specifically, I can make a case for QQQ to get all the way back to $400, and quickly. How quickly? Weeks, not quarters. There are some different features of this breakout that imply to me that there's a higher potential for more. That said, I would not be the least surprised to see it fail in an instant. That's the part of the cycle we are in. The so-called "meltup" phase. That is where the biggest gains of a move can be made, but it also require the most nimbleness.

QQQ: En Fuego! (TC2000.com (chart created by Rob Isbitts))

That's why in my personal investment accounts, I started my own approach to trying to grab a slice of this move by buying out of the money call option on QQQ some weeks ago. I continue to trade those up to higher strike prices, taking profits along the way, but doing all of it in small size.

The other move I made recently was to try to capture this breakout via the purchase of a more focused ETF that correlates highly with QQQ but excludes some of the top holdings. That ETF is First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FDN), which I wrote about back in November. Here's a link to it. FDN: Solid ETF, Awful Time To Own It. And while I could not have been more wrong about the title, I continued to believe that this part of the stock market was overvalued, yet could bust out any time. Thus, the call options as a sort of QQQ call options as a way to position for lots of upside, but with the ability to define my downside. When buying options, you can't lose more than you put up.

Fast-forward to today, and we have seen QQQ, FDN and any ETF that owns the current set of market darlings appreciate very nicely, while the rest of the stock market essentially breaks even, with winners and losers offsetting each other. Here is one of many graphics I have seen discussing this phenomenon.

Michael Kantrowitz on Twitter

As the outstanding strategist Mr. Kantrowitz points out, this is a rare moment in market history, based on how few stocks within the S&P 500 are actually outperforming that index. My antenna goes up any time I see something that has only happened in early 2000 and now. And that's exactly what this chart shows is happening! I remember that period like yesterday, as a money manager and also as an observer of human behavior. It is strikingly similar to me.

So, why am I not pounding the table that the market is about to top? Because at times like this, the likelihood increases that we'll see a meltup, and then a meltdown, as in the year 2000. That makes me want to get a piece of the up, but do so in a way that doesn't slam my extremely risk-managed portfolio when the music stops...whenever that happens.

In a very recent Seeking Alpha article here, Replace Some SPY With SHY

I noted that the S&P 500 is in trouble. The graph above from Michael Kantrowitz shows that in one form. And my point in that article, as well as in this one, is that the "stock market" is not melting up. About 10 QQQ holdings are. And many of those are held in FDN.

Why not use QQQ? Because I have used FDN in the past and believe it has a bit more juice in it at times like this than even QQQ does. So I split my approach to this tactical period of time by using the very liquid QQQ as my call option source and using FDN as a portfolio position.

Here is the FDN chart, run the same way as I ran the QQQ chart above. While there is modest resistance in that it closed Friday around where it peaked in early February, there is a very optimistic sign in the lower part of the chart. That's where the Price Percent Oscillator (PPO), my favorite such indicator, appears to be making a bullish turn. You can see that if you look at the far right side of the bottom of the chart. That little curling up is a sign to me that momentum is building, not peaking. That said, this is still the year of fake-out-breakouts, but the FDN/QQQ type of ETFs and stocks have ignored much of that so far. And that, along with the temporary giddy vibes about AI and the debt ceiling deal (perhaps) put me in the camp of "short-term sharp upward flurry to end this phase of the market cycle" is a high probability. In other words, be careful trying to short the QQQ meltup.

FDN: also En Fuego!

FDN is "only" a $4 billion ETF versus the giant, iconic QQQ. It also carries an expense ratio of 0.52% versus just 0.20% for QQQ. As I believe that expense ratio is one the biggest over-hyped aspect of ETF analysis (i.e. it is not as important as many investors think it is), this does not deter me.

ETF.com

The meltup appears to be on. If you are like me and want to try to get a share of that meltup, knowing all the while that it is a temporary bullish price explosion in a narrow part of the stock market, driven by FOMO and not fundamentals, I like FDN as an ETF to participate, in small size. Thus, on a tactical basis, FDN gets a Buy rating from me. For how long? That's the unknown part.