FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

With this short article, we would like to turn your attention to arbitrage between two preferred stocks inside the KeyCorp, Inc. (NYSE:KEY) family.

company description (Quantum Online)

It can be seen from the information given above that KEY operates its business predominantly in the banking and financial services sector. When the bank sector crisis began in March 2023, it struck the regional and smaller banks hardest, and KEY was not an exception. After the initial drop in the common stock price when the panic began, there was neither recovery nor continuous devaluation for the next two months until the present moment. Most of the US regional banks trade similarly, a fact that points to the sector rather than individual entity risk. According to us, this indicates that every investment in the sector, KEY and its products included, should be dealt with extreme caution. As evidence of the troubled situation that the KEY products are trading in at the moment, we can show you this table:

Credit spreads (personal spreadsheet)

As well as the shift in implied volatility for the common stock:

IV of KEY before and after the panic (IBKR)

It is obvious how the CY spread of the two exchange-traded fixed-rate perpetuities KEY-J (KEY.PJ) and KEY-K (KEY.PK) has widened from the 30-year risk-free government bonds yield. We can see that the spread is almost double at the moment in comparison with the one a couple of days before the bank crisis began.

In our investment/trading group, we monitor daily all the exchange-traded fixed-income vehicles and their over-the-counter brothers, if they have any. As every seasoned investor is aware, big price moves create big investment opportunities, so when the panic in the bank sector began, we turned extra attention to its products. Keeping in mind that we are trying to put our money in a troubled market segment, we need to play it as safe as possible with every pick we make. In our book, this usually means locking in arbitrage between the products of the same issuer. With proper sizing in both legs of the deal, we can be reasonably aware that we will not lose an arm and a leg should the company default.

The products that are of particular interest to us today are two LIBOR-based Fixed-To-Floating preferred stocks issued by KEY, one exchange-traded and the other traded OTC. Big turmoils as the one with the regional banks at the moment often create sizeable mispricings between the products of a single issuer that are exchange and OTC traded.

The long leg of our arbitrage is KEY CORP 5% fixed-to-floating perpetual preferred stock issued on Sep 09'16 with CUSIP 493267AK4. If not redeemed on its call date on September 15, 2026, it will have to distribute three-month LIBOR, reset quarterly, plus a 3.606% spread. It can easily be found by its CUSIP number but one has to work with a broker that allows trading it. At the moment of writing this article, it trades at 66% of par.

KEY OTC preferred quote (IBKR)

The short leg is the 6.125% exchange-traded fixed-to-floating perpetual preferred stock KEY-I (KEY.PI) issued on Dec 5'16. If not redeemed on its call date on December 15, 2026, it will have to distribute three-month LIBOR, reset quarterly, plus a 3.892% spread. At the moment of writing this article, it trades at 19.83 USD or 79% of par.

KEY-I info (proprietary software)

The table below represents how the fixed coupons and LIBOR spreads of the two preferreds are valued. For comparison, we are showing the 5, 10, and 30 years treasury yields and the 30 years swap rate as well as the corresponding issues dates.

Issue date comparison (personal spreadsheet)

KEY-I had a bit wider spreads at its issue date and anyone trading at the time remembers that most companies were rushing to issue preferred stocks as the expectation was that yields were moving higher big time. Even though spreads were slightly different at the time of issuance, the 2 securities are absolutely identical and the market should treat them with equal love or hate.

When comparing securities with floating interest rates, we choose to use swap rates in order to make them fixed-rate comparable. More information about the swap model we use to evaluate floating-rate securities is given in our recent article, "Annaly And AGNC Preferred Stocks - Crazy Mispricings Create An Opportunity". As both KEY preferred stocks we take into consideration are perpetuities, we are using the USD 30 Years Interest Rate Swap for a three-month LIBOR (USDSB3L30Y=), which is 3.50% as of the moment the calculations are made.

model rates (personal spreadsheet)

As a discount rate for the calculations, we take the maximum value for the CY of the KEY exchange traded fixed-rate perpetual preferreds from recent days. We are calculating relative valuation for the two sibling prefs in focus, so a change in the discount rate will lead us to similar shifts in the expected fair values. With an 8.5% discount rate, the calculations we made are pricing the short leg of the arbitrage - KEY-I as fairly valued, as shown here:

model values (personal spreadsheet)

If the arbitrage is locked at current prices, it offers 13% value appreciation. In the table below, we are presenting the expected cash flows from the two fixed-income vehicles until the further call date. The KEY-I cash flows are reevaluated for a security with a nominal value of 100 for comparison purposes:

model values (personal spreadsheet)

The comparison is straight forward and there is almost nothing that can be wrong in the model as we are comparing apples to apples in this case. Sooner or later the market will have to price these 2 identical securities identically:

price comparison (IBKR)

Financial markets have financial thinking in the long term so anyone holding KEY-I has to switch to the better alternative.

How to benefit from this mispricing

As usual, it all depends on the perspective. If one wants to speculate with the preferred stocks of a troubled sector and expects a turnaround, it is a must to use the best alternative. In this case, your benchmark will be the overvalued instrument that can also be used as a hedging reaction in times of fear. As for the pair traders, the trade is pretty obvious, Long the undervalued one and short the overvalued one with the hope that the market will be smart sooner rather than later.

Summary

It is 2023 and is the era of AI. Ironically, there are simple arbitrage opportunities that are hidden from ChatGPT, but not for long. We must feel privileged to see it before the bots do.