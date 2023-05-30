showcake

Thesis

Geberit (OTCPK:GBERY) produces and distributes plumbing components for commercial and residential buildings. I reiterate my view on the business, that I think GBERY is a solid company. This company has a dominant market position, substantial ROIC and market share, consistently high margins (before 2022) and strong free cash flow generation capabilities. The 1Q23 results were slightly better than I expected with pricing being the main counter measure to the weak volume performance (that has finally seen the headwind from destocking easing). However, I continue to think that the stock valuation is not reflecting reality at 25x forward earnings (even if it does, it is still overvalued based on consensus numbers). As such, I recommend a hold rating as the stock is not cheap, and there is no hard catalyst in the near-term that would cause share price to inflect.

Growth/profits

There are two parts to GBERY growth outlook: Volume and Pricing. For the former, it remained weak as anticipated due to fundamental headwinds like the substitution of demand for heating solutions for sanitary ones and the slowdown in European macro. Although the major headwind from destocking is coming to an end, I see no catalyst that will drive wholesalers to restock their inventory in the near-term given the weakness in the market. As such, I believe volume will simply stay at these post-destocked levels for the short term. The saving grace here is that GBERY was able to increase prices by a significant amount. In 1Q23, GBERY increased prices by 12%, and expects this price to stay stable moving forward. in my opinion, GBERY should be able to sustain this level of pricing due to its product quality, scale/competitive position, and installer relationship. However, investors should taper their expectations for further price hikes as I believe the implication of a reiteration in 6-7% full year pricing guidance means no further price hikes from here. With the increase in pricing, I thought it was natural that gross margins came better than expected. The increase in gross margin, coupled with the energy subsidies helped drive EBITDA margin higher than expected. Regarding gross margins, I anticipate it to follow its historical seasonality, which predicts a decrease in margins during the second quarter. While I have a bearish view on the valuation, I think GBERY has done a very good job in generating profits with EBITDA ahead of consensus, and margin growing 220bps vs last year. Overall, I'd say things are looking up, and the profit performance could shift the valuation paradigm from a focus on top-line growth to a focus on earnings growth. This could help explain why valuation has been able to remain stable at 25x forward earnings. However, I would also be very cautious about switching to this valuation paradigm as the surge in profits this quarter is mainly due to the large increase in pricing. While management mentioned that price will stay at these levels, I am cautious that pricing could become a headwind during an upcycle when other competitors decide to cut prices to capture volume (not saying this will happen, but this represents a risk with the increased pricing levels today).

Outlook

Management did not provide an updated forecast for FY23 this quarter, but they have maintained their cautious stance by pointing out the extremely difficult operating environment. While there are not quantitative figures to work with, I believe the qualitative comments from management such as an expectation in decline in construction activity, pull-forward effects last year due to Covid, and shift from sanitary to heating solutions suggest that things are not going to turn for the better anytime soon easily (no hard catalyst). Until there is more data available to investors about the company's volume outlook and its ability to pass any further cost increases, I believe the stock will remain rangebound.

Valuation

I would like to reiterate my previous point that I believe GBERY valuation is expensive today when we compare it against the FY16/17 level when growth was faster than today. While GBERY is a bigger business today (~20% bigger) with higher margins, I believe the increase in interest rates should have a negative impact on GBERY valuation as cost of capital goes up. The bulls might argue that GEBN is trading at its 10-year low and lower than its 5-year average, as such it is not exactly "expensive", I argue that the valuation multiple was skewed upside due to the Covid period (an outlier period where multiples surged above 30x). If we remove those outlier periods, GBERY average valuation is much lower, which makes the current 25x forward earnings multiple looks expensive. Even if we give the benefit of doubt that 25x is the right multiple, using consensus estimates, it implies the stock is overvalued as well (9% downside after discount). Suppose earnings multiple were to compress due to either:

Market re-rating this back to a 4% interest rate environment market Volume to further decline on worsening macro Pricing to deflate/compress due to cost deflation/competition

I believe valuation could very easily re-rate downwards (I used 22x as it is 1 standard deviation below current levels), and the downside would be even wider.

Own model

Conclusion

I recommend a hold rating as the stock is not cheap, and there is no immediate catalyst that would cause a significant increase in share price. While GBERY has been able to increase prices and generate impressive profits, the outlook for volume growth remains weak due to fundamental headwinds and a challenging market environment. The increase in pricing may not be sustainable in the long term, which poses a risk to profitability during an upcycle. Considering these factors, along with the potential impact of higher interest rates, a potential decline in volume, or deflation in pricing, I believe there is a possibility for the valuation to re-rate downwards.

