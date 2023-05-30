mesh cube

Introduction

Over three months ago, we wrote a piece on the industrial mid-cap stock- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), covering some of the major headwinds and tailwinds associated with this name. Since our article was last published, we've seen VRT come out with solid Q1 results (in late April), followed by a massive surge in the stock price last week.

What's behind the recent surge in the stock price?

Last week, market headlines were primarily dominated by the Q1 event of NVIDIA (NVDA), where management talked up the strength of its data center business, driven of course by the growing proliferation of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is likely to have provided a fillip to VRT.

Majority of Vertiv's business comes from servicing the data center end market. NVDA's comments on the likely exponential growth of generative AI does a world of good for the company's expertise in the data-center market, particularly in areas such as thermal management and control.

As the who's who of big tech jumps on this bandwagon, and generative AI becomes the go-to thing, the data center mix will shift from traditional computing to accelerated computing. And we're not just talking about the potential with new data-center infrastructure, but existing data-center capacity that would need to be reoriented and recycled to cater to the exponential growth in computing requirements.

Because of this sudden ferocity of demand, triggered by generative AI, data-center operators won't be able to bring in additional capacity overnight, and this would then prompt them to extract more from existing facilities by ramping up computing in tight spaces, or increasing rack densities of 30KW and beyond. A recent global study by Uptime Institute - measuring conditions in large enterprises and hyperscale data centers - showed that close to 50% of these facilities reported racks above 20KW, whilst another 20% reported racks of over 40KW.

Inevitably, accelerated computing processing will also likely result in higher densities per chip, and higher heat levels, prompting more competent and nuanced thermal solutions which encompass not just air cooling but a greater degree of liquid cooling expertise, and that's where VRT can exert its clout. Amongst other things, liquid cooling can be instrumental in maintaining processing conditions without increasing fan power, as the cooling is typically directed towards the processor which tends to be the hottest component.

Admittedly, whilst NVDA's Q1 commentary certainly helped stimulate additional interest in Vertiv's linkages in this space, it's worth remembering that last month itself, VRT management had already stated that they were " distinctly seeing the first signs of the AI investment cycle in our pipelines and orders". Meanwhile, in the earnings presentation, it was reiterated that AI-related applications would provide a "tailwind on data center demand in late 2023 and 2024+"

Q1 results validate improving fundamentals

There was a lot to like about VRT's Q1 results and the guidance provided but here are some of the standout themes.

Firstly, the company continued to benefit from pricing strength (9% YoY in Q1, or $105 million in absolute terms) which has been a recurring feature for three quarters now and something we highlighted in our previous report. The great benefit of pricing growth is that you see a 100% flowthrough to the operating level, quite unlike the impact of volume uplifts which can be lumpy.

Q1 presentation

In effect, operating margins surged by 1000bps to cross double-digit levels. Despite this improvement, investors need to note that margins are still around 450bps short of the company's intermediate margin goal of 16%. VRT management's goal is to close this year at around the 12.3% levels, and a significant chunk of this will likely be driven by pricing strength (given that we've already benefitted from ~100 million of pricing effects in Q1, investors can expect another ~200 million of benefits to come through in Q2, Q3, and Q4). I suspect the buoyancy related to generative AI could weigh more keenly on FY24 pricing numbers.

A lot of investors have also previously shunned VRT because of its bloated net debt leverage position (it was 5.5x at the end of last year), but I believe things may be looking up here on account of improved cash-gen potential.

In addition to the improving operating profit position, VRT's FCF position also benefitted from a +$53 million impact related to working capital benefits. The company did well to generate ample advanced payments, but I believe there is still room for improvement on the inventory front as inventory turns (on a trailing twelve-month basis) continued to slide yet again.

YCharts

VRT management has spoken of their desire to reduce lead times from suppliers, and also getting into vendor-managed inventory agreements which could help shorten the inventory cycle. All in all, as things stand, VRT is still looking to facilitate $600 million worth of improvement in the FCF; based on the image below, one can expect another $300 million of benefits in the remaining quarters (working capital benefits in Q1 were around 50m).

Q1 Presentation

Whilst the debt component may not move a great deal, better operating profit dynamics and more efficient working capital management could help drive internally generated cash flow and taking the leverage ratio back to 3x by the end of this year.

What Do The Forward Valuations Look Like?

Last time we wrote about VRT, we highlighted the cheap forward valuations of the stock, where it was trading at just 11x forward P/E (based on the FY24 EPS), a 57% discount to its long-term P/E average. Given the enormous surge in the stock after its Q1 results (~61% aggregate returns since April 25th), it's reasonable to wonder if the valuation discount persists.

Well, before we get there, investors should also note that besides the solid price appreciation, sell-side analysts too have been busy upgrading the stock's forward numbers. For context, over the last 3 months, all the revisions in the earnings have been upwards (9 revisions), with the FY23 EPS being lifted by 6% and the FY24 EPS by 2.5% (our previously noted FY24EPS has been raised to 1.47, from 1.43).

Seeking Alpha

Thus, based on the revised figure of $1.47, the stock now trades at a pricier forward P/E of 13.42; needless to say whilst the valuation discount has narrowed (relative to the historical average), it is still quite compelling at 44%. When you're getting solid enough YoY earnings growth of 18% next year, a 13x P/E business feels reasonable enough (implied PEG ratio of less than 1, 0.76x to be precise).

YCharts

Closing Thoughts: The Technical Narrative

If you measure the strength of the VRT stock as a function of the broader industrials segment (as represented by the Vanguard Industrials ETF), it looked quite weak over a year ago and felt like a ripe candidate for mean-reversion within that space. That is no longer the case, with the relative strength ratio now crossing over the mid-point of its lifelong range.

Stockcharts

If we switch over to VRT's daily chart, it's fair to say that momentum traders will be enthused to discover the two-day breakout from the upper end of the wedge pattern, backed by very compelling volumes, implying the backing of investors with deep pockets. For context, VRT typically only witnesses average daily volume of less than 2.5 million shares per day, but over the last 2 trading days, this has shot up by almost 9x to hit 21.5 million (the 2-day average).

Investing

However, it's also worth considering that the opportunity to play the gap (at $19.11) is now closed, with the stock trading at the $19.74 levels offering a reduced incentive to go long at these levels. Besides, if one shifts the time frame to the weekly chart, also note that the stock is not too far from hitting the downward slopping resistance at the sub $20 levels. The stock may well break that resistance but when the risk-reward equation is not favorable enough, why take a punt?

Investing

Rather, we think the more sensible approach is to wait for a pullback to the upper boundary of the old wedge (around the $18 levels), and see if the stock can defend those levels and build a base there. If that happens, and the fundamentals are still burning bright, a long position may be considered then. For now, we would be disinclined to go long and would rate VRT as a HOLD.