Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertiv: Buoyed By The Generative AI Buzz

May 30, 2023 4:08 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)NVDA
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • Vertiv Holdings' stock price surged due to NVIDIA's Q1 event highlighting the growth of generative AI and its impact on the data center market, where VRT has significant expertise.
  • VRT's Q1 results showed improved fundamentals, including pricing strength, operating margin growth, and better cash generation potential.
  • Despite the stock price surge, VRT's forward valuations remain compelling, but investors should consider waiting for a pullback before going long on the stock.

cloud data center

mesh cube

Introduction

Over three months ago, we wrote a piece on the industrial mid-cap stock- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), covering some of the major headwinds and tailwinds associated with this name. Since our article was last published, we've seen VRT

IT power trends

Vertiv Blog

Margin improvement

Q1 presentation

Inventory turns

YCharts

FCF outlook

Q1 Presentation

Consensus revisions

Seeking Alpha

PE ratio

YCharts

VRT:VIS

Stockcharts

Daily chart

Investing

Weekly chart

Investing

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.41K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.