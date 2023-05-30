Logitech: Normalization In Inventory Level To Continue, Thereby Improving Gross Margin

Araya Doheny

Summary

The last time I wrote about Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) was after its analyst day back in March, in which I remained cautiously optimistic on the stock, but ultimately gave a buy rating as there is positive long-term growth outlook. The stock is now up around 20% since then, which I believe is a form of recognition that the market is converging to my view. This is especially after the strong 4Q23 quarter, which showcased solid execution. LOGI reported 1H24 guidance that was unchanged and 4Q23 earnings that were significantly better than expected. I also see more encouraging signs of normalization as inventory levels fell significantly, which boosted FCF and profitability for the quarter. Inventories in the network appear to be returning to pre-covid levels as sell through has continued to outpace sell-in. In the upcoming quarters, I anticipate normalcy to persist, which should increase gross margin. This improvement, combined with management focus on optimizing its OPEX should lead to a strong operating margin expansion and FCF. I reiterate my buy rating.

1H24 guidance

Management has reaffirmed its 1H24 sales forecast of $1.8-$1.9 billion, which would represent a decline of -22% to -18%. Non-GAAP operating income guidance was also restated by management at $160-$190 million. From the top-line growth perspective, I am not surprised by this decline given the strong levels of growth over the past 2 years, and the challenging macroeconomic environment which has lowered the visibility and confidence of many businesses. As a result, enterprise clients are cutting back on IT spending and postponing new project investments, both of which have an effect on LOGI's bottom line. That said, I believe the market and most investors were already expecting it. That positive thing I would focus on here is that 4Q sell-through has continued to outpace net sales growth, as LOGI reduced channel inventory successfully. Also, I would note that better inventory management and less risk in the supply of key components have led to a decrease in the LOGI days of inventory compared to FY22 levels. This bodes well for a possible recovery in 2H24 and suggests that inventory dynamics are improving. Short-term fluctuations in supply are possible, but I expect the company's key categories, including Gaming and Video Collaboration, to continue to see sustained growth in the years to come. The primary reason is that these movements are associated with long-term changes in consumer preferences and demand.

Growth outlook

Sales will eventually return to normal, as was previously stated, and management has admitted that weak macro conditions are likely to have an effect on B2B spending more broadly. However, I would not completely discount LOGI's ability to gain share in this normalization phase given its scale, breadth of product offering, and distribution capabilities. On the most recent call, management boasted about the company's many new contracts. Although early successes typically involve lower initial deals, they foresee greater volume across a wider range of products in the future. In my opinion, the right way to assess LOGI performance is by comparing how much it declines vs the market as it illustrates LOGI competitive position (how much share gain/loss) and also ability to bounce back when the market recovers (winning more customers today). Regarding the latter, management's continued dedication to investing in product design and development to strengthen the company's competitive position is encouraging.

Inventory normalization leads to gross margin expansion

I think a benefit that LOGI will see to cushion the decline in revenue is the improvements in gross margin due to inventory normalization. Although 4Q23 gross margins fell short of the long-term target range of 39-44%, I anticipate an improvement in gross margin in subsequent quarters as temporary headwinds such as unfavorable cost inflation subside. In particular, supply chain-related cost increases should keep easing. In addition, I believe that LOGI's reduced reliance on expedited shipping, as well as better cost of logistics, will support gross margin expansion in the coming quarters. In addition, I expect LOGI P&L to eventually reflect the cheaper cost of inventory as it cycles through its inventory levels.

OPEX optimization to boost EBIT margin

I believe that LOGI can continue to expand margin through its continued emphasis on incremental cost control. In order to reach their goal of an OPEX run rate of $1 billion by the end of FY24, management highlighted their ongoing efforts to reduce variable operating costs like sales and marketing. This suggests further cost cutting from current levels by management is necessary to achieve the goal. As such, I am very optimistic that the impact on the earnings line will be a lot lesser, due from the drop in top-line. There is no doubt in my mind that LOGI has succeeded in reducing variable OPEX, and I anticipate that this will aid in maintaining EBIT levels in upcoming quarters and increase the incremental margin that the business will enjoy as the market recovers.

Conclusion

LOGI 1H24 guidance reflects the challenging macroeconomic environment and decreased IT spending by enterprise clients. Despite the decline in sales, I believe LOGI has the potential to gain market share during the normalization phase, supported by its scale, product range, and distribution capabilities. LOGI has also successfully reduced channel inventory and improved inventory management, should aid in improvement gross margins. The improved gross margin, combined with improved cost management and logistics, should lead to EBIT margin expansion. Overall, I maintain a positive outlook for LOGI stock and reiterate my buy rating.