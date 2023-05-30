Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYGH: Time To Sell Unless You Think Rates Are Going To 6%

Summary

  • iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF is a complementary product to iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, aiming to capture credit spreads with a near-flat duration.
  • HYGH has outperformed HYG and JNK in a rising interest rate environment but will underperform as rates decrease due to its interest rate swaps.
  • The article recommends selling HYGH and buying into HYG for investors seeking U.S. high-yield exposure, as HYGH will face headwinds once rates start decreasing.
  • HYGH has a negative convexity profile and only a 5.6% 30-day SEC yield as opposed to more than 8% for HYG.

Thesis

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) is an exchange traded fund from the iShares family. The fund is focused on hedged U.S. high yield bond exposure. The vehicle is a nice play on its sister, unhedged fund

forward

SOFR Forward Curve (Chatham)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Website)

duration

Duration (Fund Website)

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

