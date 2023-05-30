Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verra Mobility: Great Business With Upside Potential, But Fraught With Risks

May 30, 2023 4:28 AM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
38 Followers

Summary

  • Verra Mobility is set to benefit from secular tailwinds and global expansion.
  • VRRM has a very sticky customer base with 95% of revenue recurring.
  • The company does carry risks, which I will address in my article.

freeway toll booth, Checkpoint on the road

Vladyslav Horoshevych

Thesis

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions. I assign a hold to VRRM stock. Although VRRM is a great business with a sticky customer base, potential global expansion, and secular tailwinds, the company also

VRRM business model

Made by the author using the company's presentation

VRRM Future capital allocations

Company's Presentation

VRRM growth playbook

Company's Presentation

VRRM Implied share price valuation

Created by the author

This article was written by

IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
38 Followers
I'm a college sophomore majoring in finance. I'm currently seeking internships to develop my talent and contribute to the finance industry. I aim to find high-quality, cash-generating businesses and own them to maximize returns. Feel free to contact me at iminvesting0@gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.