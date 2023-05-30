Vladyslav Horoshevych

Thesis

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions. I assign a hold to VRRM stock. Although VRRM is a great business with a sticky customer base, potential global expansion, and secular tailwinds, the company also carries a lot of risks. For example, 51.8% of the company's revenue comes from four different customers, three of whom operate in the same industry (rental car agencies), so if something were to go wrong there, VRRM could potentially suffer. Another risk is regulation. Plus, the current price of $17.76 a share is not that attractive to me. I will explain each of my thesis's key points in the following sections.

Overview

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions throughout the United States, Australia, Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: government solutions, commercial services, and parking solutions.

Made by the author using the company's presentation

Global Expansion

Management has said multiple times that one of its main growth strategies is to expand globally since 91% of the company’s revenue comes from the U.S. In fact, in Q1 23, the company landed a new partnership that will allow them to offer their services in four European countries. This is what the CEO said in the Q1-23 earnings call.

I'm pleased to announce that we recently entered into a partnership with Telepath for rental car tolling in Italy. This partnership effectively allows Verra Mobility to offer our toll management solutions in Italy for our rental car partners and allows for interoperability across Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal.

I expect the company to keep expanding in two forms. Either partnerships or acquisitions. In 2021, VRRM acquired T2S Systems to give birth to a new segment now known as parking solutions (this segment now makes up 10% of the company's revenue). VRRM also acquired Redflex in June 2021 to expand its government solutions segment in Australia. VRRM has allocated approximately $1.2 billion towards M&A in the last 5 years. It is clear that M&A deals are an important part of VRRM's business, and I don't expect that to change since the company highlighted in its 2022 investor day conference that M&As are still a priority. Europe can be a big market for the commercial segment since there is no equivalent product to VRRM yet.

Company's Presentation Company's Presentation

Secular Tailwinds

VRRM has many tailwinds to support its business, both long-term and short-term. I'll only focus on two: travel and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Travel plays an important role in VRRM's business. Commercial services, which make up 45% of the company's total revenue, work with rental car companies to provide them with toll services, violation processes, and title and registration. The more people travel, the more cars they rent. Given that VRRM is nearly a monopoly in this segment, the company has partnerships with three of the biggest rental car agencies in the U.S. As demand for car rentals gets back to pre-covid levels following travel, VRRM stands to make more money as they have the opportunity to offer products to more cars. Travel has returned to the 2019 pre-covid level as of Q1 23. This doesn't mean that it will stay that way, but it is looking promising. This is what the CEO had to say about traveling during the Q1 23 investor call.

TSA throughput reach 100% of pre-pandemic 2019 volume, driving an increase in adopted rental agreements. We're also experienced strong adoption rates from renters for all-inclusive tolling product offerings...The major U.S. airlines are all reporting strong bookings through the second quarter and the outlook from our rental car partners remains strong as well. In fact, while leisure travel appears to have returned to pre-COVID levels

Hertz CEO had this to say in the Q4-22 earnings call

Domestic leisure volumes across the industry have made progress towards pre-pandemic levels within our business, and we see steady improvement in corporate volumes.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a $1 trillion bill to help build America. Under this new act, states can use up to 10% of the $15.8 billion in total highway safety money available. Safety cameras, red lights, and other products that promote highway safety VRRM can benefit from this since they are one of the leading providers of road safety cameras in the U.S.

Sticky Customer Base

VRRM had a 94% recurring revenue rate in the trailing twelve months, up by 5% from Q1 2022. This basically means that businesses are dependent on VRRM products and are willing to keep paying for them. I believe that one should keep a close eye on this metric because a sticky customer base tends to support profitability in times of economic hardship. A high level of recurring revenue is good when one is trying to predict future cash flows.

Risks

Revenue concentration is one of the risks I want to cover when it comes to VRRM. The city of New York made 17.8% of VRRM's revenue in Q1 23, 34% of Verra Mobility Corporation's revenue comes from three different companies: Avis Budget Group (12.7%), Enterprise Holding (10.1%), and Hertz Corporation (11.2%). These three companies all operate in the same industry (rental car agencies), which is highly influenced by economic trends such as travel and consumer spending. In 2020, the VRRM commercial services segment suffered a ~34% revenue decline due to COVID, and one of their biggest customers, Hertz, filed for bankruptcy. Given that four customers compose 51.8% of VRRM's revenue, For me, that is a serious risk that one has to consider. If only one of the four customers decided not to renew a contract with VRRM for reasons such as getting better terms from a competitor or building and using their own services, that could make the company go from profitable to unprofitable. Management is addressing this risk as they expand globally and enter into new partnerships. The revenue concentration of the four customers mentioned above was ~56% in 2022; it has dropped by 4.2% since. I think it's worth mentioning that VRRM did receive a three-year contract renewal from New York City in February 2022. This contract provides for the expansion of 100 additional red-light cameras and 150 bus lane cameras, etc.

Another risk is regulation. This might be crazy since VRRM's goal is to promote road and school safety through their products, but some states have made it clear that speed photo enforcement programs and speed cameras are too much surveillance to handle. Texas passed a bill prohibiting red-light photo enforcement programs across the state in 2019. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also had something to say about the money that was given to states to use for highway safety.

"They’re spending $15 billion on speed cameras to be able to catch people speeding. I mean, I’m sorry. I don’t want that. That’s bringing us even more surveillance,” the Republican said. “Like we need more surveillance in our society right now"

These regulations can impact VRRM's revenue since the less demand there is for speeding cameras, the less money VRRM can stand to make.

VRRM also had $1.2 billion in debt as of Q1 23. I won't talk too much about debt as a risk because the company has implemented an aggressive debt repayment program. Net leverage is currently at 3.2x, down from 3.8x in Q1 2022. The company did give guidance that net leverage would be 3.0x by the end of 2023. I believe that if the company keeps paying off the debt as they have, then it shouldn't be much of a problem.

Valuation

VRRM is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.12x, below its 5-year average of 14.14x. It has a free cash flow yield of 7%. To evaluate the company, I used a DCF model. I forecast the company's finances five years into the future. For my 2023 revenue estimate, I decided to follow the company's guidance of $780–$800 million (my 2023 estimate is $793 million). Why did I decide to follow the company's guidance? Well, I checked VRRM's previous year's revenue guidance, and it was accurate. As for the other four years (2024–2027), my assumptions were that the company would grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% because the industry VRRM operates in doesn't offer a lot of organic growth unless they land big government contracts. Using those assumptions, I was able to forecast the company's future cash flow, which I discounted back into the future using a 7.49% discount rate. Given that, I get an equity value of $3.34 billion, or $21.83 per share (24% upside).

Created by the author

Why not a Buy?

Some of you might be wondering: if there is a 24% upside, why assign a hold on VRRM and not a buy? Given the risks associated with the company and the current price. I believe that it's not worth it for me to buy into the stock for a potential 24% upside, considering the risks. I think that there are better opportunities for capital to be deployed in order to maximize returns. Nevertheless, I will keep VRRM on my watchlist if the price drops from $17 to $14–15. Maybe I will reconsider my rating, but I assign a hold for now.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that VRRM has a solid business supported by a sticky customer base, market leadership, and secular tailwinds. A return on equity of 33.4% (sector median 13.83%) and a 41% EBITDA margin (sector median 13.23%). I expect the company to keep expanding and diversifying its business. Considering the company's risks, I would say that the current price of $17.76 a share is one of the main reasons I assign VRRM a hold. As I said before, I would be keeping an eye on VRRM, and perhaps if the price were to fall to the $15 range and nothing bad happened to the business, I would reconsider my rating. Other than that, I will leave you with a quote, as always.

"The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing." — Phillip Fisher