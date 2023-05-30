kitiwan mesinsom/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PRV.UN:CA) (hereafter ‘PRO’ or ‘PRO Reit’) is a Canadian REIT focusing on industrial assets (which account for about 80% of the Gross Leasable Area), while it also has some exposure to retail (14%) and office assets (6%). About half of the base rent is generated in Canada’s Maritime Provinces (on the east coast) with Ontario and Quebec representing about 28.5% and 8.5% of the rent. The remainder, about 12% of the total base rent, is generated in Western Canada.

I have been following PRO Reit for a while but my interest was really piqued last week when the REIT announced the closing of a new convertible debenture offering and the terms of that offering were a pleasant surprise. I decided to have another look at PRO Reit to see if I should add the debentures to my portfolio.

A look at PRO Reit and its Q1 results

Before digging into the details of the debenture offering, I needed to make sure PRO Reit was still in a position to meet all its commitments. I started out with the FFO and AFFO calculation and had a look at the balance sheet strength as well.

As the net income is not particularly important nor interesting for real estate investment trusts, the FFO and AFFO are definitely more important. The image below shows the REIT generated about C$4.95M in FFO after deducting the impact of a positive fair value adjustment on the properties and after deducting a portion of the long-term incentive plans.

I’m more interested in the AFFO than the FFO, especially in a case where the FFO is hit by non-recurring elements that are filtered out again in the AFFO calculation. In Q1 2023, PRO REIT incurred about C$2.24M in expenses related to the CEO succession plan and that for sure is a non-recurring item.

This means the AFFO performance of C$7.8M or just under C$0.13 per share is a more important (or perhaps I should say ‘a more reliable’) metric than the FFO. On an annualized basis, the AFFO per share appears to be on track to exceed C$0.50. That’s great, but I’d like to make two side comments here. First of all, PRO Reit sold a (small) property during Q1 for C$2.1M and the rental income from this property will no longer contribute to the financial results. An additional C$36M of properties are under conditional sales contracts: these properties are office and retail assets which means the average weight of industrial assets in the portfolio will increase. More importantly, selling these assets will further strengthen the balance sheet: C$23M of debt will be repaid and PRO will retain C$13M in net proceeds which it plans to reinvest in industrial assets.

One of the main issues REITs are currently facing is the interest rate risk. Fortunately the vast majority of PRO’s debt consists of fixed rate mortgages. Of course those mortgages will have to be refinanced as they mature and I’m using an average interest rate of 5.5%. This means the total interest expenses will likely increase by about C$8M per year once all mortgages have been refinanced. Fortunately this will be a very gradual process and odds are PRO Reit’s rental income increases may actually mitigate the entire impact of interest rate increases along the way.

As of the end of Q1, the debt to gross book value was 49.2%, but calculating the LTV ratio (net debt versus total real estate assets rather than gross debt versus total assets) was 49.5%. That’s relatively high but based on the current distribution rate, PRO is retaining about C$3M per year in AFFO it doesn’t pay out as a distribution. The cap rate used to calculate the fair value of the assets was just under 6%. The NAV/share at that cap rate is approximately C$8/share.

Meanwhile, the lease profile is pretty decent: lease maturities are well spread out in time, as you can see below.

The recently issued debentures piqued my interest

Last week, the REIT announced the closing of a C$35M convertible debenture offering (the underwriters may exercise the 15% greenshoe option within the first 30 days after completing the offering) with an 8% coupon. The debentures may be converted into common units of PRO Reit at a fixed conversion price of C$7 per share (a premium of approximately 30% to the share price). That’s not outrageous but for the purpose of this article, I will assume the debentures will mature on an ‘out of the money’ basis and no capital gains will be generated. That also is the base case assumption I used to determine whether or not I should buy the debentures.

I indeed decided to initiate a long position in the debentures, at a price of 99 cents on the dollar (the debenture is currently trading at 98 cents on the dollar). The yield to maturity is almost 8.2% which I think is a very fair compensation for a REIT with decent AFFO results and a robust balance sheet. While the debentures are indeed subordinated to the other debt, I think the risks are very acceptable here. PRO can only call the debentures between June 30 2026 and June 30 2027 if the common units are trading above C$8.75. PRO can call the debentures without any conditions from June 30 2027 on at par value (and obviously after covering all unpaid interest expenses).

Investment thesis

I think PRO REIT is ready for the refinancings and I don’t expect its AFFO result to be hit too hard when the existing mortgages will have to be refinanced. The exposure to industrial properties is excellent and some of the rent spreads are amazing. Just to give one example: one 40,000 square foot property has just been vacated (and will not contribute to the Q2 results at all), but a new lease agreement has been signed at a 40% (!) lease spread, starting on September 1st.

Yes, the interest expenses will increase but the demand for industrial properties in Eastern Canada (I’m including Ontario and Quebec as Eastern provinces) is very strong and lease spreads are still in the double digits: about 68.5% of the leases maturing this year have already been extended at an average lease spread of just under 41%. Meanwhile, the REIT has already started to work on the 2024 lease renewals (about 14% of the base rent is up for renewal in 2024).

I expect PRO REIT’s AFFO per share to continue to come in around C$0.50 and perhaps slightly increase by a cent per share in the next few years. With 60.4M units outstanding, PRO Reit will thus generate plenty of cash to meet all its debt commitments.

I currently have no interest in PRO Reit’s common units (although the 8.2% yield is getting increasingly appealing), but I have started buying the convertible debentures as they offer an 8.2-8.3% yield to maturity. As the current spread is 98-98.50, I will likely continue to buy the debentures for my income portfolio and I intend to keep them until the maturity date (or until they get called).