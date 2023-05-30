Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sandstorm Gold: I'm Pounding The Table

May 30, 2023 4:55 AM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), SSL:CA1 Comment
SomaBull profile picture
SomaBull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 2022 was the year of aggressive transformation and confusion.
  • While the share price has suffered, the price action and current valuation don't reflect the tremendously bullish fundamentals of the company.
  • Everything is coming together for SAND.
  • Sandstorm could be doing better on several fronts.
  • The Gold Edge members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Several gold bars of different weight on a dark mirror surface

VladK213/iStock via Getty Images

Sandstorm Gold's (NYSE:SAND) relative value has contracted dramatically since the lows in the gold sector last September. It's been one of the worst-performing gold stocks over the last 6-9 months, and its peers such as Franco-Nevada (

Chart
Data by YCharts

SAND chart

StockCharts.com

Sandstorm Gold's EOY2022 Balance Sheet

Sandstorm Gold

The Market Opportunity For Sandbox Royalties

Sandbox Royalties

Operating Assets 2021

Sandstorm Gold

Operating Assets 2022

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's growth

SomaBull Research

Hod Maden

SSR Mining

Sandstorm Gold's Balance Sheet

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's Debt Repayment

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's Debt Repayment

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's long-term cash flow forecast

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's relative valuation

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's long-term production outlook

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold's growth profile

Sandstorm Gold

Interested in becoming a member of The Gold Edge?

Join now and save 20% on an annual subscription.

This article was written by

SomaBull profile picture
SomaBull
10.56K Followers
Leader of The Gold Edge
In-depth coverage and analysis of gold and the gold mining sector

I’m a private investor with a strong track record of outperformance, and also currently work as a research consultant for high-net-worth clients who invest in the precious metals sector.

My focus was mostly on Tech/Internet when I started investing, but almost 20 years ago I became extremely interested in the gold and silver sector as I anticipated a major bull run.

I’ve been doing in-depth research on gold and silver miners since then. I'm familiar with their stories, their stock patterns, their highs and lows, their operations/projects, their successes and failures, their management teams and turnover at the top, and all other facets of these precious metal companies.

This sector is my singular focus as I expect a massive bull market will unfold. These mining stocks are the cheapest they have been in over a decade, some in fact, are near multi-decade lows as they are oversold and significantly undervalued. I expect strong appreciation in these mining stocks as the bull market in gold and silver recommences.

I believe in buying value, and not chasing the next hot stock. I use several basic investing principles, the main one being buying the balance sheet. I wait for opportunities to present themselves and then establish positions. I believe in doing your homework, and I have a very research intensive focus.

*Disclaimer* I am not a Certified Financial Advisor. My research and articles should not be interpreted as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security at any time. The accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information posted in my articles is not guaranteed. Do not rely on any statement that I make in my articles. All readers and subscribers should always conduct their own research and should consult a professional financial advisor when it comes to making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.