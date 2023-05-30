Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Highland Income Fund: This Controversial CEF Has Become More Shareholder-Friendly

May 30, 2023 5:01 AM ETHighland Income Fund (HFRO)
George Spritzer, CFA
Summary

  • HFRO pays an attractive distribution yield and currently trades at more than a 30% discount to NAV.
  • HFRO has been quite controversial in the past, but a new $100 million share repurchase program and reduced expense ratios are more shareholder-friendly.
  • The HFRO litigation with Credit Suisse is still ongoing, but it appears the settlement received (if any) will be smaller than originally expected.
  • HFRO has announced a name change to Highland Opportunities and Income Fund to reflect the new investment objective to pursue the growth of capital along with income.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.
People never giving up

kieferpix/iStock via Getty Images

Fund logo

Highland Income Logo (Highland fund web site)

(Data below is sourced from the Highland Income Fund website unless otherwise stated.)

Fund History

(NYSE:HFRO) is an eclectic closed end fund that invests in a diverse set of asset classes: real

Targeting 8+% Income Stream using CEFs, ETFs, Munis, Preferreds and REITs

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research

