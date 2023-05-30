Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Republic Services: Turning Trash Into Wealth

May 30, 2023 5:01 AM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)
Summary

  • Republic Services is a waste management company well-positioned to benefit from the growing trend toward recycling and environmental solutions, with a strong focus on customer service, digital innovation, and sustainability.
  • The company is developing innovative methods to convert waste into profitable resources, such as extracting methane from waste for energy production, implementing advanced automation technologies in recycling facilities, and converting plastic into reusable materials.
  • With a solid balance sheet, consistent free cash flow growth, and a track record of dividend increases, RSG offers shareholder value and stability, making it an attractive investment for those seeking long-term outperformance in a defensive dividend stock.

Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

pcess609

Introduction

I'm sure most of you know that I really like buying companies that have a stronghold in important supply chains. My portfolio includes (among others) railroads, aerospace suppliers, healthcare firms, and utility companies. I've had my eye on waste management companies for a while, but I

Republic Services

Republic Services

Republic Services

Republic Services

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Wall Street Journal

Data by YCharts

Republic Services

Republic Services

Data by YCharts

Leo Nelissen

Data by YCharts

FINVIZ

Data by YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

