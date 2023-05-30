Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EOG Resources: Steady Progress

May 30, 2023 5:12 AM ET
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EOG Resources was an unconventional pioneer.
  • EOG Resources got a lot of acreage early and cheap.
  • The balance sheet is very conservatively managed.
  • Management continually pushes costs down to maintain industry cost leadership and a very low corporate breakeven point.
  • The base dividend here has a lot more support than is the case in much of the industry. There is also a variable dividend along with a growth strategy.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was an early entrant into the unconventional business part of the oil and gas industry. As an early entrant they managed to pick up a lot of prime acreage cheap and early. Cheap acreage means that location

EOG Resources Debt And Key Ratios

EOG Resources Debt And Key Ratios (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources Cost Progress And Margin Progress

EOG Resources Cost Progress And Margin Progress (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources Company Breakeven History And ROC History

EOG Resources Company Breakeven History And ROC History (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources Fiscal Year 2023 Goals

EOG Resources Fiscal Year 2023 Goals (EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources Dividend History

EOG Resources Dividend History (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

