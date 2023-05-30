imaginima

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was an early entrant into the unconventional business part of the oil and gas industry. As an early entrant they managed to pick up a lot of prime acreage cheap and early. Cheap acreage means that location costs can be very low for the first few companies in a basin. This also means that frequently the company "had its pick" of the best acreage. The resulting low costs and industry leadership have an enabled an incredible growth story that continues to this day.

The company is far larger now than it was a decade or two ago. So, growth has slowed from the boom times of the past. But the idea that growth often continues for this company when much of the industry is focused on balance sheet repairs or even a downturn shows that the industry leadership position remains. This company should interest potential investors on any price pullback like the current time because the stock is likely to outperform the industry for the foreseeable future.

EOG Resources Debt And Key Ratios (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources management has long had a very conservative view of debt levels and key debt ratios. As a result, the fiscal year 2020 coronavirus challenges were not nearly as big a deal here as it was for much of the industry. This company came through in fiscal year 2020 in relatively good shape. It was among the first to recover and focus on the task of resuming growth. Industry cycles are something this company normally gets through in good shape with minimal long-term strategic disruptions. That makes this a very unusual upstream player.

EOG Resources Cost Progress And Margin Progress (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

A lot of the costs shown above would normally be associated with dry gas drilling. Rarely does an oil producer have the costs shown above. The idea that one can reduce already low costs is amazing. Then again, this company has long been a low-cost leader in the industry. Management appears on track to keep costs very low for the foreseeable future.

Those costs are one of the advantages of being an unconventional industry pioneer. Not only is the leasing relatively low cost, but also the actual production costs are low due to the quality of the acreage. Few competitors that came later can match the advantages this company has. In many ways it constitutes a long-term competitive moat because it is not like this quality acreage remains available.

The result is that this company has a very low corporate breakeven cost. Not only are operations top-notch, but the corporate costs are also low as well. There are a lot of companies out there that are very good at one or the other. This is that rare company that has all costs very low.

EOG Resources Company Breakeven History And ROC History (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

As a result of the cost progress, the company and the industry now have a far lower breakeven point than was the case a few years back. That means the current oil prices (which used to be a tight fit) now allow for decent profits throughout the industry.

Most like EOG Resources and the industry will continue to lower the breakeven cost as technology continues to advance. That may mean that consumers are in for years of lower prices as we (as a country) have supposedly far more unconventional reserves than we ever had conventional.

A lot depends upon technology advances as there are still a fair number of formations that we do not know how to produce commercially. Investors need to remember that the technology for unconventional lagged somewhat behind our declining conventional production. That did lead to a period of high prices until the United States production caught up to better balance worldwide needs.

One constantly hears about how the "prime" acreage is gone. But the decreasing costs at nearly every producer I follow have led to more locations on just about any acreage holding becoming commercial. Then, when a new interval becomes cost competitive, (like Clearwater or offshore Guyana), that new interval opens up a lot more possibilities for the industry. The net result is just about every reserve report on any company I follow increases over time. This pokes holes in the idea that we are running out of locations to drill.

Now there is high prices due to a war and the recovery from the large production drop during the coronavirus challenges. But that can be overcome relatively fast as it appears the country is set to soon report record production.

What is holding back industry growth is the lending market demand for far more conservative industry balance sheets combined with a market demand to return capital. In the past, leveraged growth and reinvestment of earnings led to very fast production growth. As the memories of the 2015-2020 period recede, it is again likely to become more acceptable to reinvest earnings to grow.

Fiscal Year 2023 Goals

Management is basically planning "more of the same".

EOG Resources Fiscal Year 2023 Goals (EOG Resources Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources is profitable enough to return money to shareholders while still growing production. Many in the industry do one or the other but not both.

Organic growth is the general long-term strategy here as this company rarely (if ever) does a material acquisition. As such, the strong balance sheet and production growth end up being more important than the dividend as commodity prices fluctuate.

EOG Resources Dividend History (EOG Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

EOG Resources has probably had one of the longer dividend policies in the unconventional part of the industry. This is of course a dividend with a fixed component (shown above) and a special dividend component that varies.

This company, with its low costs and strong balance sheet, has a much better chance of maintaining the base dividend than do many in the industry. There is already a history of doing that and optimistically increasing the base dividend as the company has grown production.

The key here is that there is some catering to the demands of Mr. Market with the sizable return of capital while at the same time knowing that the same Mr. Market likes a long-term growth story.

For those considering retirement, this issue could treat an investor very well due to the consistent record of growth and growing base dividend. The company is large enough to be considered a growth and income play in a cyclical industry. This type of investment is for those that will need the income but can withstand variable distributions due to the business cycle of the industry and commodity price fluctuations.

Key Takeaways

EOG Resources as an industry pioneer got a lot of prime acreage first and cheap. Low location costs for wells can make more well profitability flow through to shareholders. It also means that this company in many cases got a lot of darn good acreage first. That generally means superior float rates throughout the production life cycle of a well.

As such, management has kept operating and corporate costs low to result in a competitive moat that will likely last a very long time. Management continues to push costs down as technology advances. This can be compared to "good enough" managements that fall behind the industry even though the acreage still produces good results. The currently low breakeven costs make the current commodity pricing environment relatively attractive. The push to continue to reduce costs could mean that an era of low prices for consumers is approaching (led by a low-cost leader like this company).

Unconventional is still a very young industry with a lot of formations yet to be "conquered". As technology advances, more formations are likely to become economic to produce.

EOG Resources has long managed the balance sheet very conservatively. That conservative balance sheet combined with low costs means that the base dividend has a much better survival chance than is the case for many in the industry. At the same time, growth of both production and the dividend is likely for the foreseeable future.