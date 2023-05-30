Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rockwell Medical: Buy This Undervalued Growth Story

May 30, 2023 5:14 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)
William Mack profile picture
William Mack
129 Followers

Summary

  • Rockwell Medical stock is rated a strong buy due to its growth prospects, low valuation, and solid profitability compared to the sector.
  • The company focuses on products used in hemodialysis treatment, with a large market potential and increasing revenues.
  • Risks include dilution and cash burn rate, but the company is working on expanding revenues and cutting costs to reach profitability.
Equipment Dialysis machines

sutiporn

I rate Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) a Strong Buy on the basis of strong growth prospects, a low valuation, and solid profitability compared to the sector. The company develops and manufactures products used in dialysis machines, which treat patients whose kidneys are failing

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
129 Followers
Will has work experience at a Boston consulting group in private equity due diligence and as a hedge fund intern, where he was introduced to alternative investments. He is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate,  and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RMTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.