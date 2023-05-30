Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Schlumberger Limited: A Bet On Carbon Capture Capabilities

May 30, 2023 5:18 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Schlumberger Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing carbon capture market, with strategic partnerships and a strong presence in the industry.
  • The company's well construction division is driving revenue growth, while its digital and integration segment holds potential for future expansion.
  • Despite concerns over high debt levels, Schlumberger's financials remain relatively stable, and the company offers a solid dividend yield of 2.25%.

Carbon neutrality technology. Reduction of carbon emissions concept. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions target. Reducing carbon footprint. Limit global warming and climate change. Sustainable business.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Some of the end markets the company has exposure to

End Markets (Investor Presentation)

Some highlights from the last report

Earnings Highlights (Q1 Report)

One of the markets the company is in

Company Market (Investor Presentation)

The estimated need for carbon capture

Carbon Capture ('IEA')

The balance sheet from the company

Company Balance Sheet (Q1 Earnings Report)

A look at SLB and some similar companies

Company Comparisons (Author's calculation)

The history of EBITDA margin for SLB

SLB EBITDA Margin (Macrotrends)

The history of the shares outstanding for the company

Shares Outstanding (Macrotrends)

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

