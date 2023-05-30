Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IAF: Unfavorable Risk/Reward Under The Extended Australian Tightening Cycle

JP Research
Summary

  • Despite its high expense ratio, the actively managed abrdn Australia Equity Fund continues to underperform.
  • With persistent inflation also set to extend the monetary tightening cycle, equity valuations could come under pressure.
  • At current valuations, IAF's large-cap portfolio isn't cheap either and will be vulnerable to an expectation reset.

Digitally generated image showing a heat map of Australia

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The YTD pullback in commodities has weighed on Australian equities, as the promise of a post-reopening China rebound has fizzled out in recent months. Compounding the equity headwinds are emerging inflationary pressures amid a resurgence

Chart
Data by YCharts

abrdn Australia Equity Fund Key Facts

abrdn

abrdn Australia Equity Fund Holdings

abrdn

abrdn Australia Equity Fund Performance

abrdn

abrdn Australia Equity Fund Distribution

Morningstar

Median Property Prices in Major Australian Cities

Corelogic

Australian Inflation Trend

ABS

Australia Earnings Growth Outlook

Yardeni

JP Research
A passionately curious analyst.

