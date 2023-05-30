mesh cube

Pretty much everyone has heard about the latest AI-craze which started with the rollout of ChatGPT in early 2023. Partly as a result of this trend, Nvidia (NVDA) reported stellar Q1 earnings and issued extremely aggressive forward guidance calling for a 40% increase in revenue between Q1 and Q2. Such guidance understandably stunted investors and resulted in a massive surge in stock prices. This is just one of many similar stories that we've become accustomed to over the past few months so indeed it seems that the trend is here to stay and we as investors have to take it seriously. Whenever possible I like to invest in infrastructure that enables a certain technology, rather than investing in the technology itself. This is a stance that's fairly widespread here on SA and is the primary reason why my main play on AI is represented by a data center REIT - Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

DLR owns and operates a portfolio of over 300 data centers around the world from North America (55%), through Europe (25%) to Asia and Africa. The business is relatively simple, but capital intensive because as one might expect maintenance capex is significantly higher for data center compared to residential or net lease REITs. This is why it's important to focus on AFFO which accounts for maintenance costs.

As with any REIT, the company leases their space to tenants. In case of DLR, these represent some of the largest tech companies in the world and the list is quite heavily weighted towards just a few names. In particular, the top 20 tenants account for over half of total ABR, and the biggest tenant for as much as 10%. Other authors seem to recognize this as a risk and actually go one step further in seeing the firm's exposure to these firms as risky. Not that they are about to default or have trouble paying rent, but mostly because they do have the resources to construct their own data centers if they decide to do so. Of course, this could happen as data becomes increasingly valuable and would be disastrous for DLR. On the other hand, I'm of the opinion that tech companies have a much higher ROI than that of real estate so it makes no sense for them to get involved in such highly capital intensive business. So I don't see it as a threat to the industry.

As with any REIT, before investing I closely examine their occupancy and expected lease terminations to make sure that their buildings don't become half empty. In case of DLR, leasing has been really solid as 2022 was their record year and so far 2023 is off to a decent start as well. One thing that massively helps DLR is the extremely high tenant retention of 90%. This is largely a result of extremely pricy data migration from one facility to another. Still, I would like to see overall occupancy increase to at least 90% to feel more confident about the future prospects of the company.

DLR

Their balance sheet is also pretty solid. It's BBB rated which I always like to see and has a very low weighted average interest rate of under 3%. This is mainly because of their EUR exposure which gives them access to cheaper capital, though in light of recent ECB policy, I don't expect this to last. With a weighted average maturity of 5.2 years, near-term maturities are reasonable, but not negligible. This will likely cause the average interest rate (about 8% hedged) to rise to 3.5% or so.

DLR

As a result of rising interest expense and sluggish occupancy, AFFO is expected to remain flat in 2023 at $6.70 per share. Beyond this year, analysts are forecasting an acceleration in growth to 5-7% per year. I never believe the story that things will improve next year unless I see things that are pointing in that direction. For DLR I see no such things so I will assume flat AFFO for the next three years. In the meantime, investors will enjoy about a 5% dividend, which is more than covered. Beyond the dividend yield, I think there's additional upside from multiple expansion. DLR currently trades at 15x AFFO and if AI really becomes as big as everyone is predicting, I see that as very reasonable, even underpriced. That's why I'm issuing a BUY rating for DLR and will continue to accumulate shares at these levels, once again betting on infrastructure rather than the technology itself.