Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Akoustis: Wi-Fi 6E Design Wins Continue To Drive Growth

May 30, 2023 5:29 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.33K Followers

Summary

  • Akoustis Technologies is disrupting the global RF-filter market with leading-edge materials science and its patented XBAW filter designs.
  • Last week, Akoustis announced two more Wi-Fi 6E design wins one of which is ramping production now.
  • The other customer will ramp-up in the 2H of this year. Both customers use multiple RF-filters in each end product.
  • The global Wi-Fi 6E market continues to offer robust opportunities that are driving Akoustis' rapid revenue and unit volume growth.
  • Meantime, AKTS' very small enterprise value (~$207 million), combined with its superior technology and large TAM, make it a very realistic takeover target.
The wifi 6e for technology concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) continues to disrupt the global RF-filter market with proprietary XBAW designs that deliver superior size, power, frequency selectivity, and bandwidth advantages as compared to legacy polycrystalline BAW filter technology. Indeed, just last week AKTS announced two new design wins in the

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.33K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AKTS, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.