Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avnet Antitrust Win Larger Than Expected

May 30, 2023 5:00 AM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)BHE
Paolo Gorgo profile picture
Paolo Gorgo
849 Followers

Summary

  • Avnet was awarded nearly $268 million in damages in a price-fixing lawsuit against Nippon Chemi-Con Corp and its subsidiary United Chemi-Con Inc.
  • Avnet reached out-of-court settlements with defendants MATSUO and ELNA, potentially bringing the total gain from the lawsuit to over $350 million, including previous settlements.
  • The market reacted positively to the news, but the exact net amounts gained may not be fully reflected in Avnet's stock price yet.

Circuito stampato e condensatore

Kuzmik_A/iStock via Getty Images

Background to the lawsuit

In August 2022, we published an article disclosing several Antitrust lawsuits that held the potential to yield significant benefits for Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT), Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and two minor

AVNET proof of conspiracy - capacitors lawsuit

AVNET proof of conspiracy (PACER)

AVNET $62 million gain

AVNET $62 million gain (December 2022 10Q filing )

AVNET damages amount capacitors lawsuit

AVENT damages amount (PACER)

AVNET Matsuo settlement notice to judge

AVNET Matsuo settlement (PACER )

AVNET Matsuo settlement

AVNET Matsuo settlement (PACER )

AVNET Elna settlement capacitors lawsuit

AVNET Elna settlement (PACER )

Nippon Chemi-Con pleeding guilty with DOJ

Nippon Chemi-Con pleeding guilty with DOJ (justice.com)

Nippon Chemi-Con bleeding guilty with DOJ

Nippon Chemi-Con pleeding guilty with DOJ (justice.gov)

AVNET jury instruction for damages capacitors lawsuit

AVNET jury instructions for damages (PACER)

AVNET stock reaction after trial news

AVT stock reaction post-jury verdict (Seeking Alpha )

This article was written by

Paolo Gorgo profile picture
Paolo Gorgo
849 Followers
Paolo Gorgo' founded Nortia Research to pursue his passion for equity research. Paolo is an Italy-based investor who mostly analyzes distressed debt and turnaround cases. On Seeking Alpha, he started covering the Telecommunications Infrastructure and Colocation Industry, whose turnaround has been impressive - see his article: "Equinix's Journey From IPO To The Nasdaq 100 Through Near Bankruptcy". Paolo's commentary has been quoted both by news organizations like Reuters and listed companies like Equinix, Switch and Data, TelX (Digital Realty), etc. He can be reached at: admin [at] nortiaresearch [dot] com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

long SEMIQ

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.