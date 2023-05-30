Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: What The West Gets Wrong About China

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chinese tech equities remain vulnerable to US-China and geopolitical tensions, erasing Alibaba's gains from spinoff hype.
  • Using the term state capitalism to describe China's economic model is inaccurate. Like every other nation, China has a mixed economy that blends capitalism.
  • While the West views China's political system as anti-capitalist, China's economic model has evolved into a unique blend of socialism and capitalism, emphasizing market-oriented principles.
  • Alibaba's Cloud segment operating independently enhances its agility, allowing it to pursue growth initiatives and respond.
  • Shareholders can anticipate a significant capital return through the stock dividend distribution resulting from the spin-off, depending on the valuation and future performance of the Cloud arm.
Hong Kong Street Scene, Mongkok District with busses

Nikada/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

China's reopening surge collapsed at the end of January, and Chinese equities have slowly lost popularity, contradicting Wall Street analysts' strong conviction calls at the beginning of 2023. In addition, analysts have cut their growth predictions due to

Picture of HK newspapers on 1 February 2017 about Xiao Jianhua's disappearance, Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

Xiao's disappearance (BBC)

14th 5-Year Plan, Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

merics.org

Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

piie.com

Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

wikipedia.org

Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

Alibaba's Earnings Presentation

Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

Bloomberg

Alibaba, BABA, 9988, Softbank, Ant Group, IPO, Jack Ma, Masayoshi Son, Chip Wars, China reopening, Chinese equities, China Delisting fears, Baby BABAs, Alibaba spin-offs, Alibaba breakup

Bloomberg

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

