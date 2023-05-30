Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newegg: Conditions Worsen As Losses Return

May 30, 2023 5:54 AM ETNewegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Newegg's financial and commercial struggles continue, with a 27.6% decline in revenue and poor Q4 performance.
  • NEGG's marketplace offering is turning away loyal customers, and we see no clear plan for margin improvement.
  • Newegg's share price has fallen 32% since our sell rating, and the outlook remains negative unless margin improvement or fast growth returns.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is that Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) continues to deteriorate as loyal customers turn away from the business and new customers choose alternatives. Margin contraction now has the business making

NEWEGG

Newegg Ryzen PS5 Nvidia

Newegg

newegg

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

