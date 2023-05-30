MicroStockHub

The poor year-to-date performance of the banking industry goes to show that rising interest rates and banking stock performance are less linked than many believe. This is because numerous analysts and investors fail to consider that rising interest rates introduce higher funding costs and fundamental risks.

Therefore, the question becomes, is the current interest rate environment aligned for a stock like U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to recover? Today's analysis aims to answer the central question while considering U.S. Bancorp's fundamentals, including a market-based evaluation of its stock via a residual income valuation model.

Without further ado, let us get into the thick of things!

USD Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Net Interest Income & Prospects

Approximately 61% of U.S. Bancorp's earnings stem from interest-based activities, and much of the entity's non-interest income, such as card sales and corporate transactions, is linked to its interest-based business activities. Thus, this analysis primarily focuses on the company's lending endeavors.

Unlike many other banks, U.S. Bancorp has added value to its balance sheet in the past year by capitalizing on its existing loans and debt investments in long-duration assets. Although the bank has suffered from a 3.2% year-over-year draw in deposits, its money market funds have proliferated by approximately $10 billion in the same period.

A draw on deposits is not desirable for banks as it diminishes a critical funding source. However, a capital transfer to a slightly longer-duration funding source is not a train smash. We anticipate a similar trajectory in the quarters ahead as interest rates and money market rates are at multiyear highs. In essence, we think U.S. Bancorp is in safe territory if deposits are transferred to the money market instead of flowing out of the firm entirely.

Salient Features (U.S. Bancorp)

An unwelcoming risk for the company is the U.S. yield curve's inversion, which has yet to abate and will probably only do so once interest rates revert to their moving averages. The curve's trajectory will probably influence much of the bank's existing business as it holds significant exposure to long-duration loans. Moreover, roughly 45% of U.S. Bancorp's securities portfolio is exposed to available-for-sale assets, which means it holds significant repricing risk if the yield curve causes further damage.

Apart from the aforementioned, U.S. Bancorp will need to invest the majority of its new funds in shorter-duration assets to turn a profit on them (due to the yield curve's shape), and shorter-duration securities are considered more volatile. Thus, we think the bank's risk-weighted risk metrics will worsen in the coming quarters.

Loan Portfolio (U.S. Bancorp) Securities Portfolio (U.S. Bancorp)

Although U.S. Bancorp will face a few challenges in its loans department, it is encouraging to see that its charge-offs have remained low relative to their historical average. When a bank anticipates a significant increase in charge-offs, it typically expenses additional loan provisions. In our view, although a slight uptick is possible, U.S. Bancorp's provisions will sustain within an acceptable range for the rest of the year, meaning its EBIT numbers could remain largely unaffected by rising counterparty risk.

Loan Charge-offs (U.S. Bancorp)

To summarize this section, we see many risks attached to U.S. Bancorp's loan portfolio and think further damages might cause another drawdown in the company's stock.

Non-Interest Income & Ex-Ante Outlook

Based on its most recent financial results released in April, U.S. Bancorp experienced solid progress in its non-interest segment. However, I want to reiterate the aforementioned by saying that the bank's non-interest revenue is closely related to its interest-based segment.

Based on the company's latest quarter and our outlook on discretionary spending, we think U.S. Bancorp's card revenue will continue its decline. Our basis relies on seminal research that suggests that a bearish yield curve and consumer spending are inversely related.

Furthermore, a basic overview of the corporate and mortgage landscape suggests that any corporate-related or real estate business might also slow. Our basis here is that the fierce rate of corporate firings shows signs of a slowdown of corporate earnings and inter-entity transactions. And, negative growth in mortgage applications implies a setback in real estate-related business.

As for trust and investment management fees, a flat few quarters seems like the most likely outcome. The recent recovery in both the equity and bond markets has allowed U.S. Bancorp to secure higher entry fees; however, the market's trajectory remains uncertain, meaning that incentives might be lower.

NII (U.S. Bancorp)

In essence, a top-down outlook makes us believe that U.S. Bancorp's non-interest income is at a juxtaposition, lending us a foundation for a neutral outlook.

Valuation, Dividends, and Price Action

Regarding the security's return prospects, U.S. Bancorp's 4-year average dividend yield of 3.65% is certainly something to be optimistic about. However, the stock's price risk overshadows its income-based prospects.

It was decided that a continuous residual income model be used to value U.S. Bancorp to focus on book value per share. Moreover, a multiperiod model was used to account for potential cyclicality.

Residual Income Model

The model inputs and various sources are highlighted later in the article. I would first like to highlight the fact that our model shows that U.S. Bancorp stock is severely overvalued, as it is trading above $30 (at the time of writing this article), while our model indicates that a fair value is between $21.66 and $26.48 per share.

Residual Income Valuation (Author's Calculations; Data from Seeking Alpha)

Model Inputs

Let's have a look at our model inputs.

Book Value Per Share: Obtained from U.S. Bancorp's latest earnings release.

Forecasted Earnings and Dividends: These were extracted from Seeking Alpha's database, which aggregates sampled estimates from professional analysts.

Equity Charge and Sustainable Growth Rate: YCharts' data via Seeking Alpha provides a reliable estimate of U.S. Bancorp's cost of equity and sustainable growth rate, as observable below.

Data by YCharts

Technical Analysis

To balance the argument, we looked at a technical feature, namely U.S. Bancorp's simple moving average/s. According to the chart, the stock is trading below its long-run averages, and if mean-reversion is something to go by, the stock will retreat to its previous highs.

The question now becomes: Does this technical analysis overshadow our valuation of the stock?

In our opinion, the answer is no, because for mean-reversion to happen, a structural break needs to occur either from a macroeconomic perspective or within the company. There are no signs of a structural break, and the SMA chart should be overlooked for the time being.

USB Stock's Moving Averages (Seeking Alpha)

Final Word

Based on quantitative and qualitative influencing factors, it seems like U.S. Bancorp stock remains overpriced. The debt markets are in a tizzy, and U.S. Bancorp's non-interest-nearing activities might also slump. Furthermore, a residual income model shows that the bank's stock is overvalued; therefore, we encourage our readers to exercise caution before investing in this asset.