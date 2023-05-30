Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Centerspace: Rental Growth Will Fuel Growth In 2023 And Beyond

May 30, 2023 6:07 AM ETCenterspace (CSR)
Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
Summary

  • Centerspace demonstrates strong Q1 2023 performance with a focus on key areas like Minneapolis and Denver, resulting in a 9% YoY core FFO increase and a 10.5% rise in same-store revenue.
  • Despite leadership changes and economic challenges, the company signals potential growth and financial stability, guided by strategic diversification and effective cost controls.
  • The stock price decline during the first quarter makes the company an attractive choice for REIT income investors, with a stable dividend and attractive valuation.

Modern elements in contemporary architecture..

Grand Warszawski

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) demonstrated a strong Q1 2023 performance, focusing its robust apartment portfolio on key areas such as Minneapolis and Denver. Amid leadership changes and economic challenges, the company signals potential growth and financial stability, guided by strategic diversification and effective

NOI contributions in %

NOI contributions (INVESTOR PRESENTATION May 2023)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

