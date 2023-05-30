Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OGE Energy Will Soon Be Offering A Nearly 5% Dividend Yield

May 30, 2023 6:33 AM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
Summary

  • OGE Energy offers a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 4.8% and is expected to grow its earnings per share by 5-7% per year until 2027.
  • The company has a $4.75 billion investment plan for the 5-year period 2022-2026, which is expected to improve its growth potential.
  • Risks include the company's disappointing past performance and the possibility of persistently high inflation, but the Fed's efforts to restore inflation to healthy levels are likely to benefit OGE Energy.

Almost a year ago, I recommended purchasing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) for its attractive dividend yield, its resilience to high inflation and a potential recession and its promising growth prospects. Since then, the stock has declined 8%, in line with the entire

https://ogeenergy.gcs-web.com/static-files/fd1d4d4d-6f3a-4db9-86d7-afa6f993b8bc

OGE Energy Growth Prospects (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

