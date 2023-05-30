champc

Almost a year ago, I recommended purchasing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) for its attractive dividend yield, its resilience to high inflation and a potential recession and its promising growth prospects. Since then, the stock has declined 8%, in line with the entire utility sector, primarily due to a steep increase in interest rates, which has rendered the yields of utility stocks less attractive. However, thanks to the drastic response of the Fed to high inflation, the latter is likely to revert to normal levels sooner or later and hence interest rates will probably begin to normalize later this year or next year. In addition, OGE Energy is offering a 4.8% dividend yield and is expected to implement its next dividend hike in October. As a result, the stock will soon be offering a nearly 5.0% dividend yield. Overall, the stock is likely to highly reward investors thanks to its nearly 10-year high dividend yield and its decent growth potential.

Business overview

OGE Energy generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The company owned a meaningful stake in Energy Transfer (ET) but it eliminated that stake last year. As a result, OGE Energy has become a pure regulated utility.

OGE Energy makes efforts to keep its electricity rates lower than those of its competitors in order to achieve meaningful customer growth. Its rates are currently lower than the national average and thus they result in high customer satisfaction rates. This strategy has helped the utility grow its customer count by 1.1% per year on average since 2016.

On the other hand, OGE Energy has provided lackluster guidance for this year. In the first quarter, it enhanced its earnings per share by 5% over the prior year's quarter, from $0.19 to $0.20, thanks to rate hikes, which more than offset the increased operating and maintenance costs of the utility. Nevertheless, management reaffirmed its guidance for earnings per share of $1.93-$2.07 this year. At the mid-point, this guidance implies a 4% decrease over the prior year.

It is also worth noting that OGE Energy has exhibited a disappointing business performance over the last nine years. During this period, the company has grown its adjusted earnings per share by only 0.8% per year on average. This is a daunting growth rate, even for a utility. This performance is the reason behind the vast underperformance of the stock vs. the S&P 500 over the last decade (+3% vs. +157%).

Fortunately for the shareholders, the future of OGE Energy seems much brighter than the past. To be sure, the utility has a $4.75 billion investment plan for the 5-year period 2022-2026.

OGE Energy Growth Prospects (Investor Presentation)

As this amount is 68% of the market capitalization of the stock, it is evident that management is investing in the future growth of the company at full throttle. Moreover, management does not expect to issue any new shares over the next five years. Thanks to its excessive capital plan, OGE Energy expects to grow its earnings per share by 5%-7% per year on average until 2026.

This growth rate may seem lackluster to some investors, who may pursue higher growth rates. However, it is important to realize that the mid-single-digit growth rate of OGE Energy comes together with its resilience to recessions. While most companies are vulnerable to recessions, OGE energy is essentially immune to economic downturns thanks to the essential nature of its business. Indeed, the company proved resilient, not only in the Great Recession, but also throughout the coronavirus crisis. Overall, OGE Energy has decent growth potential with minimum downside risk.

Analysts seem to agree on the growth prospects of OGE Energy. They expect the utility to grow its earnings per share by 5.2% per year on average over the next four years, from $2.01 this year to $2.46 in 2027. These expectations tilt towards the low end of the guidance of management but still reflect a healthy growth rate for a utility.

Valuation

OGE Energy is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4, which is marginally higher than the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1 of the stock. Nevertheless, the current valuation level of the stock is attractive given that the growth potential of the company have significantly improved.

It is also worth noting that the stock is trading at only 14.2 times its expected earnings in 2026. Moreover, the stock has missed the analysts' estimates in only 2 of the last 10 quarters. Therefore, one can reasonably expect OGE Energy to meet or exceed the aforementioned analysts' estimates. Overall, the stock has a fairly attractive valuation right now.

Dividend

OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and is currently offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield of 4.8%.

Data by YCharts

The exceptionally high yield has resulted from multi-year high interest rates, which have exerted pressure on the stocks of the entire utility sector.

However, the Fed has clearly stated that it will exhaust its means to drive inflation down to its long-term target of 2%. Thanks to its aggressive policy, the Fed is likely to achieve its goal sooner or later. Whenever inflation reverts to normal levels, the Fed will probably begin to reduce interest rates and thus the dividend yield of OGE Energy is likely to revert towards normal levels, most likely around 3.5%-3.7%.

OGE Energy has a manageable amount of debt, as its net interest expense consumes only 28% of its operating income and the company has received strong credit ratings from the major rating firms: Baa1 from Moody's, BBB from S&P and BBB+ from Fitch. On the other hand, OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 78%, which is somewhat high even for a utility. This helps explain why the utility has grown its dividend by only 4.9% per year on average over the last five years and by 2.7% per year on average over the last three years.

Nevertheless, as the company is expected to implement its next dividend hike in October, it will soon be offering a nearly 5.0% dividend yield based on its current stock price. Given the decent growth potential of OGE Energy, its healthy financial position and its resilience to recessions, its dividend should be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Overall, investors can lock in a nearly 5.0% dividend and rest assured that the dividend is likely to remain on the rise for many more years.

Risks

There are two risk factors related to an investment in OGE Energy. First of all, as mentioned above, the company has grown its earnings per share by only 0.8% per year on average over the last nine years. Consequently, investors cannot be absolutely sure that the utility will meet its guidance for 5%-7% average annual growth of earnings per share until 2027. This risk factor is not negligible. On the bright side, thanks to the regulated nature of the business of OGE Energy, its future earnings are fairly predictable and reliable. In addition, the company has greatly boosted its planned investment in its infrastructure for the period 2022-2026. As a result, it is likely to meet its guidance.

The other risk factor is the adverse scenario of persistently high inflation for several years. In such a case, the stock of OGE Energy will probably remain under pressure. Fortunately, the Fed is doing its best to restore inflation to its long-term target. Its drastic strategy has already begun to bear fruit, as inflation has subsided every single month since it peaked last summer. Therefore, the odds favor the Fed restoring inflation to healthy levels.

Final thoughts

OGE Energy passes under the radar of most investors due to its disappointing performance over the last decade. However, the aggressive 5-year growth plan of the company has greatly improved the prospects of the stock. OGE Energy is offering a nearly 10-year high dividend yield and is likely to grow its earnings per share by 5%-7% per year on average until 2027. As a result, it is likely to highly reward investors, particularly if interest rates revert to normal levels in the upcoming years.