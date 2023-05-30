Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Target: Making Sense Of The Boycott Calls And Q1 Earnings

May 30, 2023 6:51 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
Summary

  • In this article, I take a close look at what's going on with Target. Let's make sense of the boycott call and the most recent earnings.
  • Target's Q1 was mixed. The increase in traffic is completely offset by the fact that consumers pay less on average - that's why TGT's revenue didn't move.
  • Target's buybacks are on pause. The ROIC to fall from 25.3% to 11.4% in Q1. But the inventory situation is improving.
  • Target faced controversy and backlash after launching its "PRIDE" collection, described as LGBTQ+-friendly clothing for kids.
  • Even with a possible sharp decline in sales in the next 2 years, the TGT stock appears severely undervalued according to my DCF modeling.
Introduction

People shopping at one of the Target stores

Sundry Photography

One of my regular readers recently asked me to look at the growth prospects of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), and I gladly agreed because this company seemed interesting enough to investigate. First, TGT's stock has lost the most

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

TGT's 10-Q

TGT's 10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

TGT's 10-Q, author's notes

TGT's 10-Q, author's notes

TGT's 10-Q, author's notes

TGT's 10-Q, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

TGT's 10-Q, author's notes

TGT's 10-Q, author's notes

NYP [May 28, 2023], author's notes

NYP [May 28, 2023], author's notes

Author's compilation, different data sources

Author's compilation, different data sources

Stratosphere, author's inputs

Stratosphere, author's inputs

Stratosphere, author's inputs

Stratosphere, author's inputs

Stratosphere, the author's compilation

Stratosphere, the author's compilation

Stratosphere, author's inputs

Stratosphere, author's inputs

Chart
Data by YCharts

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

