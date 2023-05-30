Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson: The Ultimate Bull Trap Is Here

May 30, 2023 6:52 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)ABBV, LLY2 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt
Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson's Q1 2023 revenue reached $24.75 billion, but the company's share price has declined by 13.38% since the beginning of the year.
  • The launch of Stelara's biosimilars in 2024 and increasing competition from other pharmaceutical companies may negatively impact Johnson & Johnson's revenue growth rates.
  • Despite these challenges, the company maintains a "hold" rating for the next 12 months, with the possibility of the share price dropping to $144 per share in the next three months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the world's largest multinational healthcare corporations, with operations in almost every corner of the world and whose products are used by millions worldwide. Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceuticals division develops and commercializes next-generation

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline

I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

