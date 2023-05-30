Makiko Tanigawa

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) in partnership with Chiesi Global Rare Diseases achieved a milestone as it recently received FDA and EU approval for Elfabrio, a treatment for Fabry disease. The approval of Elfabrio puts the company on a realistic path to profitability as early as 2023. This catalyst along with a reasonable valuation can drive the stock for significant above-average gains.

Company Background

Protalix is currently a small cap ($141 million market cap) biopharmaceutical company with two FDA approved therapies on the market. Protalix develops plant-based proteins with better therapeutic profiles as part of its ProCellEx system. The company received its 1st FDA approval in partnership with Pfizer (PFE) for Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. The company had revenue of $47.6 million in 2022 with one FDA approval under its belt.

The company received positive news a few weeks ago for the FDA and EU approval of Elfabrio for the treatment of Fabry disease. This is an important milestone for Protalix. Elfabrio is projected to increase revenue for 2023 by about 33% to $63 million. In 2024, revenue is projected to grow 50% to nearly $95 million. Protalix is also projected to end 2023 with positive net income after many years of net losses.

Protalix is set to receive a $20 million milestone payment from its partner Chiesi upon the FDA approval of Elfabrio. Protalix is also eligible to receive up to $1 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties. The company expects cash & equivalents to increase to $51.6 million after receiving the $20 million milestone payment. That represents a 56.4% increase over Protalix's cash & equivalents of $33 million.

Protalix also has two therapeutics being developed in the pipeline. PRX-115 or Uricase is a plant-based cell-expressed recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of gout. PRX-119 is the company's therapeutic being developed for the treatment of NETs related diseases. PRX-115 is in Phase I development while PRX-119 is in a preclinical stage of development. So, it is likely to be multiple years before these therapies are considered for commercial marketing.

The Potential for Elfabrio

Elfabrio joins Sanofi's (SNY) Fabrazyme and Amicus Therapeutics' (FOLD) Galafold as FDA approved treatments for Fabry disease. Takeda (TAK) has Replagal approved in other countries for Fabry disease, but it has not been FDA approved. Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) has a gene therapy in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of Fabry disease. So, that may take a few years to achieve approval.

So, Protalix does have competition in the marketplace with possible future entries into the market. Elfabrio offers a new alternative treatment option for adults with Fabry disease. As a rare disease, the prevalence of Fabry disease is estimated to be about 11,000 people in the U.S. and about 113,000 people in the European Union. Treatments for Fabry disease cost over $300,000 per year. If Protalix captures 1% of the market for 1,240 people, the company could make $372 million per year from Elfabrio. However, it will probably take 5 to 10 years to reach that point and there is no guarantee that it does. I'm just trying to provide some point of reference for Elfabrio's potential growth.

One of the important factors for Protalix regarding the FDA and EU approval of Elfabrio is that the company is expected to become profitable in 2023 according to analyst estimates. Becoming profitable could have a positive effect on the stock.

One of the reasons for Protalix's potential for profitability is the company's strong gross margin of 59.6%, which is higher than the sector median GM of 55.8%. Another reason is the result of the company's plant cell production advantages which can be less expensive than competing production methods. Profitability can help the company invest back into the business for new therapeutics and possibly avoid or reduce the need for a share diluting capital raise.

Protalix's Plant Cell Production Advantages vs. Other Methods (Protalix 10-K)

Valuation is Attractive

Protalix is still valued attractively even after the recent FDA approval of Elfabrio. Protalix is trading with a trailing price/sales ratio of 2.57 and a forward price/sales of 2.2. This is significantly lower than the biotechnology industry's price/sales ratio of 8.88. Protalix also has an attractive forward PE of 12.9 as compared to its industry's forward PE of over 30.

One of the reasons for the attractive valuation is because the stock sold off after the FDA approval. The stock had a run up before the FDA approval decision. However, the actual FDA approval resulted in a sell-the-news reaction from investors. Therefore, investors can pick up the stock at a reasonable valuation before the next catalyst.

Technical Perspective

Protalix Stock Chart (Price, MACD, RSI) (tradingview.com)

The chart above shows the significant run up prior to the FDA approval of Elfabrio and the sell-the-news reaction after the decision was made. The stock peaked at the 52-week high of $3.55. The stock now appears to be holding the $2 level where it has multi-month support. The MACD indicator in the middle of the chart shows that the selling momentum has been reduced. However, the stock could also move lower on negative news such as the announcement of a share diluting capital raise.

Solid Balance Sheet

The recent $20 million milestone payment will bring Protalix's cash & equivalents up to $51.6 million. That is higher than the company's total debt of $33.6 million, giving them zero net debt.

Prior to the milestone payment, the company had 1.6x more current assets than current liabilities and 1.02x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $1 million. So, the milestone payment strengthens the company's balance sheet further. Of course, Protalix will need the extra cash to begin manufacturing Elfabrio for commercial sales. Now, the company is in a better financial position to execute it.

Possible Takeover Target

Small companies like Protalix can be takeover targets for larger companies to acquire. Protalix offers an attractive valuation with a soon to be profitable asset with Elfabrio. A takeover would typically occur at a premium price.

Outlook for Protalix

Although there is competition on the market for Fabry disease therapies, Elfabrio can allow Protalix to get its piece of the pie of the total market. Some Fabry disease patients might tolerate Elfabrio better than competing therapies.

Protalix is expected to be profitable in 2023 with projected EPS of $0.16. EPS is expected to grow to $0.63 in 2024. Revenue is expected to grow about 33% to $63 million in 2023 and increase 50% in 2024 to about $95 million. I expect the stock to make significant above-average gains if these estimates are met or exceeded.

The main risks for investors would be a share dilutive capital raise and/or sales and earnings expectations coming in worse than expected. These situations are likely to put negative pressure on the stock. Potential investors might want to wait to see if Protalix needs a capital raise to launch Elfabrio before buying the stock. Protalix should be considered as a highly risky stock due to these factors.

Given the low valuation, the potential for a profitable year, and strong growth expectations, I expect the stock to make strong gains over the next two years if things go well for the company. If Protalix's PE increased to the industry average of 30 and the company achieved EPS of $0.16 for 2023, the stock would increase to $4.80 within about a year. That would represent a 133% gain for the stock over the current price.