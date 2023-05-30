Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New York Community Bancorp: Deal-Breaker, Deep Overview Of Risk Profile And Valuation

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
693 Followers

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has emerged as a strong regional banking opportunity due to its acquisition of assets and liabilities from the failed Signature Bank, diversified portfolio, and solid liquidity and capital ratios.
  • The bank's risk profile is considered safe, with no red flags in liquidity and capital buffer analysis, making it undervalued compared to its peers.
  • Investors should consider the bank's growth potential, strengthened balance sheet, and improved risk profile when evaluating regional banks for investment opportunities.
  • The bank is cheap and healthy based on its risk profile-adjusted valuation, whereas other banks in the sector could carry significant risks.
  • Due to lower requirements, regional banking bears a greater risk. The analysis provides a comprehensive overview of regional banks based on my assumptions regarding liquidity and capital buffers.
Risk indentify crossword blocks on table. Top view

Avosb

The financial strain in regional banking continues to be justified. Despite the fact that many regional banks fall below the mandatory and Basel III requirements, it should not be sufficient, leaving regional banking in the United States vulnerable. Nevertheless, my bank stock screener revealed a

This article was written by

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
693 Followers
I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia, small time horizon as investment analyst (in venture capital) and currently hold the position as credit risk analyst (large corporates) in a bank. I love to focus on macro, monetary policy as well as deep dive on companies, trying to handle the business model, fundamental and valuation point of view for the most objective outcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NYCB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.