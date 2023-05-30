Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How Does Chunghwa Telecom Stack Up Against Asian Peers?

Summary

  • Chunghwa Telecom's Q1 2023 results show revenue growth of 5.7% YoY and net income growth of 6.4% YoY.
  • The company's balance sheet remains strong, but free cash flow decreased by 12%.
  • Compared to its Asian peers, China Mobile appears more attractive based on fundamentals, while Chunghwa Telecom maintains a Hold stance.

Investment thesis

In our previous article on Taiwan's telecom company Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT), we concluded that despite it being a well-managed company, we so far have preferred to own China Mobile

Comparison of ROE over a 5-year period

Comparison of ROE over a 5-year period (SA)

Comparison P/E on GAAP basis

Comparison P/E on GAAP basis (SA)

Comparison of Price to Tangible Book Value

Comparison of Price to Tangible Book Value (SA)

Compilation of fundamentals

Compilation of fundamentals (Data from SA, Yahoo Finance & companies. Compilation by TIH)

China Mobile share price development compared to CHT and SGAPY

China Mobile share price development compared to CHT and SGAPY (Yahoo Finance)

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGAPY, CHL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We are long SingTel in Singapore and China Mobile in HK.

